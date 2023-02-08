Pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S23? We’ve done the maths – these are the top deals

The hotly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 series was finally revealed last week, with each of the new devices set to be in stores on February 17. Until then, all the phones are available to pre-order, and both the telcos and outright retailers have got huge savings on offer. But which is best? We’ve done the maths, and found the best ways to pre-order every S23 phone and snag some bonus value.

First, a quick recap on exactly what devices were unveiled last week. There’s the regular S23, which is the cheapest and comes with a 6.1-inch screen, followed by the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus which bumps the display size up to 6.6-inches and has a bigger battery too. Finally there’s the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, with a 6.8-inch screen size and a 200MP camera – a first for a Samsung phone.

Now that you’re up to speed, we’ll run you through the best plans and outright offers for each phone.

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23 on a plan

In terms of best extra value, it’s an easy win for Telstra (opens in new tab). That’s because Telstra is throwing in a bonus Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 when you pre-order any of the S23 phones, and the Watch 5 is valued at up to AU$649. You’ll get the bonus watch whether you buy the S23 on a repayment plan or outright from Telstra, although you’ll need to redeem the offer to collect it via Samsung’s website (opens in new tab).

Total value of promo extras:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Telstra Optus Vodafone S23 (128GB) AU$649 N/A AU$300 S23 (256GB) AU$649 AU$100 AU$300

It’s important to note that while Telstra’s deal gets you the most added value upfront, the telco also has one of the more expensive monthly repayment plans. Below are the cheapest plans from each telco on a 24-month contract.

Please note: Woolworths Mobile’s pre-order offer is only available to existing customers.

Samsung Galaxy S23 outright

Things are a little trickier if you want to buy the S23 outright, but ultimately we think Amazon has the better offer (opens in new tab) for most people. You can take advantage of a free storage upgrade, meaning you can get the 256GB model for the price of the 128GB version (Samsung Australia (opens in new tab) is offering the same).

Extra value comes in because anyone can also get AU$50 off the device by entering the code SHARETHEEPIC at checkout, plus Amazon Prime members get AU$100 in credit towards a future purchase. Not a Prime member? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial (opens in new tab).

Yet as the table below shows, buying directly from Samsung could be better for you if you have an older phone to trade in.

Total value of promo extras:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Amazon S23 (128GB) N/A AU$150* S23 (256GB) AU$200^ AU$250*

* Price for Amazon Prime members

^ Up to AU$250 additional value if you trade-in

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus on a plan

If you’re looking to get the S23 Plus on a plan, we think Telstra wins again (opens in new tab). You’ll get a bonus Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 when you pre-order the device, valued at up to AU$649. Anyone is eligible for the watch, whether you choose to buy the S23 Plus outright or paired with a plan from Telstra and redemption is available through Samsung’s website (opens in new tab).

Total value of promo extras:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Telstra Optus Vodafone S23 Plus (256GB) AU$649 AU$300 AU$300 S23 Plus (512GB) AU$649 AU$500 AU$300

Telstra’s S23 Plus pre-order deal gives you a lot of added value upfront, but it’s important to note that even the best Telstra mobile plans come with expensive monthly repayments. Keep this in mind before committing to a contract, and compare the cheapest plans over 24 months from each telco below.

Please note: Woolworths Mobile’s pre-order offer is only available to existing customers.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus outright

Amazon has the best outright offer (opens in new tab) on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, but only Prime members will get the maximum value. First up, you get a free storage upgrade with Amazon, meaning that you can get the model with 512GB of storage for the price of the 256GB version (Samsung offers this too). Next, anyone can enter the code SHARETHEEPIC at checkout to get AU$50 off, while Amazon Prime members also get a AU$150 credit for a future purchase on the site. Not a member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial (opens in new tab) to take advantage.

If you have an older handset to trade-in, you could be better off buying from Samsung direct. Refer to the table below.

Total value of promo extras:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Amazon S23 Plus (256GB) N/A AU$200* S23 Plus (512GB) AU$350^ AU$400*

* Price for Amazon Prime members

^ Up to AU$250 additional value if you trade-in

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on a plan

We’ve recommended Telstra for the S23 and S232 Plus models, but we think Optus has taken the lead (opens in new tab) for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on a plan. The catch here is that you’ll need to sign up for the 1TB S23 Ultra to get the maximum saving.

Total value of promo extras:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Telstra Optus Vodafone S23 Ultra (256GB) AU$649 AU$300 AU$500 S23 Ultra (512GB) AU$649 AU$600 AU$500 S23 Ultra (1TB) AU$649 AU$800 AU$500

When you choose this storage option for the phone – which retails for AU$2,649 – you’ll get AU$800 off the device over the course of your plan. That means cancelling your contract with Optus will forfeit any savings. If you get this phone, our recommendation is to pair it with Optus’ AU$49 Small plan (opens in new tab). Below are the cheapest plans for the S23 Ultra with 1TB over a 24-month contract.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra outright

As with the S23 and S23 Plus, Amazon also has the best outright offer on the S23 Ultra (opens in new tab). But similar to the Optus deal above, the best added value comes from buying the 1TB model. You get a free storage upgrade, so you can get the 512GB version for the price of the 256GB model, and so on (also available via Samsung). You can also get AU$50 off the outright price by using the code SHARETHEEPIC at checkout, and Prime members will also get AU$250 Amazon credit for their next purchase. Sign up for a free 30-day trial (opens in new tab) if you’re not already a subscriber.

While Amazon’s offer is likely the best for most people, you could be better off buying from Samsung directly (opens in new tab) if you have an older phone to trade in. See the table below for what’s available.

Total value of promo extras:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Amazon S23 Ultra (256GB) N/A AU$300* S23 Ultra (512GB) AU$550^ AU$600* S23 Ultra (1TB) AU$650^ AU$700*

* Price for Amazon Prime members

^ Up to AU$300 additional value if you trade-in