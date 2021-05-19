PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S now on Newegg Shuffle

*Update: There's less than 30 minutes left in today's Shuffle, so if you want to get your hands on a PlayStation 5, an Xbox Series S, an RTX 3070, or other hard to find hardware from Newegg Shuffle, you'll have to act fast!*

The latest Newegg Shuffle for May 19, 2021, runs from 11am to 1pm EST, and is a big one for those looking to get their hands on some consoles, with the return of the PS5 and the rare addition of the Xbox Series S console, along with a couple of RTX 3070 cards - including some with unbundled options - and both RX 6700 XT or RX 6800 XT.

Starting with consoles, there's the standard PS5 bundle, which comes with an extra DualSense Wireless Controller and Spiderman: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: a Big Adventure, for $699.

For the first time in a long time, there's a Microsoft Xbox Series S console bundled with an extra Xbox Wireless Controller for $349.

There are two AMD Ryzen 9 processors as well, starting with the Ryzen 9 5900X, which comes with two buying options: on its own for $549 or with an Enermax LiqMax III ARGB AIO CPU liquid cooler for $641. For the Ryzen 9 5950X, there are three buying options: the processor itself for $829, bundled with a Deepcool Castle 360EX water cooler for $949, and bundled with a Corsair 4000D Airflow case and a MSI MPG B550 Gaming Carbon Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard for $1,124.

There are a few RTX 3070 cards as well, including a couple that you can get unbundled, starting with the EVGA XC3 RTX 3070, which you can get on its own for $659, or with either an EVGA SuperNova 850W power supply for $789, or with an EVGA SuperNova 750W power supply for $794.

Next, there's the EVGA FTW3 RTX 3070, which also comes unbundled for $729, or you can get it with either the EVGA Supernova 850W or 750W PSU for $859 and $864, respectively.

Then, there's the Asus KO RTX 3070, which comes bundled with an Asus ROG Z11 computer case for $1,010.

There are four RX 6700 XT cards available, starting with the Asus Tuf Gaming RX 6700 XT, which comes bundled with the Asus Strix B450-F Gaming II ATX AMD motherboard for $1,049. Then, there's the Gigabyte Gaming OC RX 6700 XT, which you can buy with either the Gigabyte B550 Aorus Pro AC ATX AMD motherboard for $1,165, with the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite ATX AMD motherboard for $1,166, or with the Gigabyte B550 Aorus Master ATX AMD motherboard for $1,209.

There's also the Asus ROG Strix RX 6700 XT, which comes with either the Asus Tuf Gaming B450M-Plus II Micro ATX AMD motherboard for $1,044 or the Asus Strix B550-F gaming ATX AMD motherboard for $1,128. The last RX 6700 XT is the ASRock Phantom Gaming D RX 6700 XT, which comes with either the ASRock B550M Steel Legend Micro ATX AMD motherboard for $1,114 or with the ASRock B550 Extreme4 ATX AMD motherboard for $1,155.

Finally, there's the ASRock Tachi RX 6800 XT, which you can get on its own for $1,299.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account. The notification window is usually several hours long, so in some cases it might take a while before you are notified that you were selected or not.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

There has been some speculation that if a winner does not purchase their selection in the given window, another name may be drawn from the list, but this hasn't been confirmed and the structure of the Shuffle is still a bit in flux at the moment. Ultimately, the only way to know that you were not selected is to wait for notification from Newegg to that effect.

It should be noted that this is still a lottery system, and demand for these consoles, graphics cards, and other hardware are obscenely high right now, so you are likely competing against many thousands of other customers for a few dozen units of any given item. Like any other lottery, whether you are selected is entirely up to the ol' RNG in the sky. We see people selected pop up in our Twitter feed, though, so miracles do happen.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.