OnePlus 10 Pro festive deals, plus savings on the 10T, Nord 2T and more

If you’ve ever wanted a OnePlus phone, there’s arguably never been a better time as the company counts down to Christmas with a range of deals across the best OnePlus phones out there, including the OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10 Pro, and more.

Both the 10 Pro and 10T scored four-star reviews from TechRadar, while there are also offers to be found on the Nord 2T, Nord CE 2, and CE 2 Lite.

The company has built its reputation on offering premium, flagship features at a much lower price point than its competitors, and this deal is only likely to enhance that with some big savings on devices that were already offering great value for money.

By using voucher code “XMAS2022”, buyers can save up to £100 on selected handsets. There are even savings to be found on OnePlus’ wireless earbuds, with £50 off of the OnePlus Buds Pro, £40 off the Buds Z2, and £10 off the Nord Buds.

Even better, in the seasonal spirit of giving, the company has partnered with charities across Europe.

In the UK, OnePlus is donating devices to Centrepoint; a charity that provides housing and support for young people in London, Manchester, Yorkshire, and the North East.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 10T - was £629 , now £529 at OnePlus (opens in new tab) OnePlus’ excellent mid-range option is now even cheaper thanks to voucher code XMAS2022, and it succeeds where many mid-range options fail – it has plenty of power. While we’d have liked better camera options (the 50MP camera setup is fine at most), the device absolutely blitzes basic tasks like checking email or scrolling social media thanks to its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and 8GB of RAM (16GB on the larger storage option). In our review (opens in new tab), we said “Its good-looking screen, powerful chipset and fast charging make it a tempting buy for certain users”, and that 6.7-inch AMOLED display is certainly a looker.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 10 Pro - was £699 , now £599 at OnePlus (opens in new tab) OnePlus touted the OnePlus 10 Pro as a “flagship killer” when it launched earlier in 2022, but it’s a stunning device in its own right. In our review (opens in new tab) we did note we’d have liked a better camera, and it’s certainly a sizeable device, but with £100 off with voucher code XMAS2022 you’ll get a lot for your money. It offers a 3216x1440 resolution on a 6.7-inch device that features a 120Hz refresh rate, and even packs 5G. It charges quickly, too (quicker than the US variant), and the 8Gen 1 Snapdragon chip inside means it’ll fly through basic tasks with plenty of power for the latest mobile games, too.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus Nord 2T - was £319 , now £219 at OnePlus (opens in new tab) Another OnePlus device, and another 4-star review from TechRadar (opens in new tab) - the company is nothing if not consistent, and you can save £100 on the OnePlus Nord 2T with discount code XMAS2022. Even more budget-conscious than the 10 Pro and 10T, the 2T carries many of its pricier brothers’ traits - it’s a strong performer thanks to plenty of RAM and the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip inside, and it’s got 80W fast charging, too. It even has a solid camera, and while we noted it’s not quite as eye-catching as some devices, and is a very minor upgrade on the base Nord 2, it’s well worth a look at this price.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus Nord CE 2 - was £239 , now £199 at OnePlus (opens in new tab) The OnePlus Nord CE, as we described it, is a “mid-ranger that’s more than the sum of its parts”. It’s not the most eye-catching design, but now under £200 with voucher code XMAS2022, we’d say it doesn’t need to be. There are some corners cut, notably with performance and the camera, but it’s a slim phone that charges quickly and will run through your daily tasks with ease. In our 4 star review (opens in new tab), we dubbed it an “accomplished all-rounder”.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite - was £229 , now £179 at OnePlus (opens in new tab) Perhaps the best example of OnePlus packing as much as they can into a device at a lower price point, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is now comfortably under £200 with voucher code XMAS2022, and yet, it’s got a sizeable 6.59-inch display with a full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Sure, the panel is LCD and lacks HDR, and camera performance isn’t great, but for this price point it still offers enough power to play games – not something we can say of other budget handsets. Still, in our review (opens in new tab) we said “for those who are looking to be part of the OnePlus ecosystem, it would be better to consider other Nord offerings”.