One of the best laptops you can buy is $500 off at Dell's semi-annual sale

The Dell semi-annual sale is live with fantastic deals on some of Dell's best-selling laptops like the powerful XPS 15 marked down to $1,399 (opens in new tab) (was $1,899). That's a whopping $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 15-inch laptop.



The XPS 15 sits on TechRadar's best laptop list thanks to its beautiful design and impressive performance. If you're in the market for a new 15-inch laptop, you can't do much better than the XPS 15, especially now that it's down to a record-low price.

Laptop deal: Dell XPS 15

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 15, Intel Core i7: was $1,899.99 now $1,399 at Dell (opens in new tab)

The Dell semi-annual sale is live, and you can grab the XPS 15 laptop for $1,399. That's a whopping $500 discount and a fantastic price for a powerful 15-inch laptop. Ranked as one of TechRadar's best laptops, the XPS 15 packs a 15.6-inch InfinityEdge display, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 series graphics, a 12th Generation Intel Core i7processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD.

The Dell XPS 15 laptop features a stunning 15.6-inch OLED InfinityEdge display with an ultra-thin bezel around all four sides of the 16:10 screen for an immersive experience. While the sleek XPS 15 weighs just 4.2 pounds, you're still getting an ample amount of power thanks to the 12th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 series graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD.

