Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Best Buy deal lets you get your 1440p gaming on for cheap

Graphics cards are expensive, especially if you're trying to max out all the latest and best PC games at high resolutions. That's why deals on cards like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 are so worthwhile.

Right now, you can take advantage of this early Best Buy Black Friday graphics card deal to pick up this MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming Z graphics card for just $439, a massive $110 off its list price. You can get a killer 1440p gaming experience, without forking over a ton of cash.

MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming Z | $549 $439 at Best Buy

The RTX 2070 is already a gaming powerhouse, but this third-party Gaming Z model from MSI takes it to another level with a robust 2.5 slot cooler and a massive overclock. The RGB lighting is just a nice bonus.View Deal

Now, sure, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 has been discontinued and replaced by the fantastic RTX 2070 Super, but the RTX 2070 shouldn't be ignored. It's slightly more powerful than the RTX 2060 Super, and yet this Best Buy deal puts it in the same class. We're sure there will be plenty of Black Friday graphics cards deals just like this one, what with all the recent GPU releases.

With the MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Gaming Z, MSI overclocked the graphics card by a massive 200MHz, so you should have no problem hitting 60 fps in pretty much every PC game at 1440p with everything maxed out. You may even be able to get some 4K gaming in.