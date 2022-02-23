New Boost Mobile promo can get you a whole month of 5G data for just $0.99

New customers at Boost Mobile can get their first month of service on the carrier's 5GB data plan for just $0.99 today - a massive saving of 96% versus the usual price.

To create this promotion, the carrier is not only cutting the usual $25 per month cost of the plan itself, but waiving the $15 charge for the SIM card plus $5 for shipping. Put together, you've got a great saving here and quite possibly the best promotion yet for those curious about picking up a cheap cell phone plan at Boost.

Operating on the larger T-Mobile network, Boost offers great coverage and super-quick 5G and 4G data speeds, depending on your area. It's also a great choice if you're looking for a bit of multi-line flexibility with a prepaid carrier since it has a very competitive 3-line unlimited data plan for $30 per line per month.

Again, as with most deals on prepaid phone plans, this Boost Mobile promotion is for new customers only. If you're already signed up, unfortunately you'll have to sit this one out for now. It's also worth noting that after your intro month is up, the pricing here will revert to the usual $25 per month for the Boost Mobile plan so make sure you're fully on board with that before you jump in.

Boost Mobile new customer promotion

Boost Mobile: one-month 5GB data plan for $0.99

New customers at Boost Mobile can take advantage of an awesome new promo to save a whopping 96% on their first month of service today. Simply sign up using this link here and you'll pay just $0.99 for a one-month 5GB data plan while getting a free SIM card with free shipping to boot. Note, this price is only applicable for your first month of data, after which the monthly cost will revert to $25 per month.

