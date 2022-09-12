New Apple AirPods Pro 2 are already discounted by AU$80 on Amazon AU

UPDATE: Since this article was published, Amazon has marked the new AirPods Pro 2 as "temporarily out of stock" on its site. We don't know when this will change, but we'll keep an eye out for any stock changes. Our original article continues below...

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 pre-orders only went live late on Friday night, and if you haven't seen it yet, the best price is on Amazon Australia.

Pre-order the AirPods Pro 2 now and you can save a very decent AU$80! That means you can get a set for just AU$319 (opens in new tab), which seems to be exclusively on Amazon, as we don't see any other retailers offering this kind of a discount at the moment.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2 | AU$399 pre-order for AU$319 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$80) It's not often we see popular tech being discounted at the pre-order stage. Usually we have to wait a few months after the release date to see prices like this, but Amazon sure has jumped the gun, which is good news for us. If you're really keen on getting the updated AirPods Pro, you'll save a very generous AU$80 by taking up Amazon's pre-order offer.

Amazon says this is a price guarantee – that means if you pre-order now and the price changes after the fact, you are still going to pocket the savings.

Are the new AirPods Pro 2 worth it if you already use the original AirPods Pro? We think so.

Why buy the AirPods Pro 2

The new model might look identical to its predecessor, but there are some great updates where it really counts. There's a brand new chip (the H2) that promises improved connectivity, and there's a better driver in each unit paired with new amps for better sound that is richer and with more vibrant bass. Even noise cancellation has been improved and, during our very brief time with the 'buds at the launch event, we thought the "effect is pretty startling".

The H2 chip has also improved battery life, with the 'buds themselves now giving you up to 6 hours of use with ANC (7 hours without) on a single charge as compared to the previous maximum of 5 hours. There's an additional 30 hours in the MagSafe charging case, an improvement over the 24 hours you get from the previous model.

Speaking of the charging case, it's got its own speaker that will play a tone (quite loudly we found during our time with the AirPods Pro 2) if you activate Find My on your iPhone to locate a lost set. The case is also IPX4 water resistant and has a small lanyard clip on side.

The best part is, you get all these improvements for the same price as the previous model, so we definitely think the AirPods Pro 2 are worth the money if you're an Apple fan.