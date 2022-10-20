Need a cheap iPhone 14 deal with lots of data? This Vodafone deal is only £37/month

Most iPhone 14 deals have been expensive since the flagship was released, but today’s offer on the Vodafone network might just take the sting out of this pricey device. You can get an iPhone 14 with 100GB of data and unlimited calls and texts for just £37/month and £125 upfront (opens in new tab) at Mobiles.co.uk.

This offer totals to £1013 over the course of two years and is one of the cheapest iPhone 14 deals on the market right now. This is pretty remarkable especially because you'll be getting 100GB of 5G data with it - usually to get a monthly fee this low you'd have to settle for 4GB or 12GB or a very high upfront cost.

iPhone 14 came out just over a month ago and brings a host of incremental upgrades over its predecessor, the iPhone 13. The biggest improvements come to the camera system, with new sensor upgrades, new lenses, and a new 'Photonic' computational engine. With better low-light performance and video image stabilisation, the iPhone 14 ranks among the best camera phones right now.

The design has pretty much stayed the same while the chipset is the iPhone 14 Pro's A15 Bionic chip but with some very slight internal improvements. This may sound a little disappointing but it's worth remembering that the A15 Bionic chip is still speedier than the chips inside some of the best Android phones.

Today's best iPhone 14 deal

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £125 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £37/pm (opens in new tab)

Looking for a cheap monthly fee on a new iPhone 14? This deal at Mobiles.co.uk gets you lots of data without draining your monthly budget. You do have to pay £125 upfront, but that's not a lot considering you'll be getting 100GB of data for less than £40 a month. The iPhone 14 is the latest and most up-to-date Apple flagship device and prices such as this are not easily found this early in its shelf life.

