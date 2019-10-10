Microsoft is clearing Surface Laptop 2 stock – and you can save $400

It looks like Microsoft has begun clearing its stock of Surface Laptop 2 models ahead of the anticipated Surface Laptop 3 launch. The company is currently selling several mid- and high-end configurations for $400 off in the US.

Sadly, none of these models are entry-level versions of the laptop; rather, they're slightly souped-up versions priced closer to their entry-level counterparts. However, what this means is that you can get decent levels of SSD storage for prices much closer to the base configurations of the original Surface Laptop 2 and even the third generation launching later in October.

We'll list a few of the top Surface Laptop 2 deals below, which are Black Friday levels of fantastic.

Surface Laptop 2 (i5, 8GB, 256GB) is $1,299 $899 at Microsoft

This is the closest to the entry-level price of Surface Laptop 2 that you can get right now, with twice as much storage as that model. Not a bad deal for some more space.View Deal

Surface Laptop 2 (i7, 16GB 512GB) is $2,199 $1,799 at Microsoft

This is the highest-end Surface Laptop 2 configuration available, knocking the same $400 off the list price for twice as much RAM and nearly five times as much storage as the entry model.View Deal

Now, we need to warn you that stock is running out quickly on these deals, especially at the Microsoft Store directly. Luckily, Microsoft is honoring the same price cuts at several retailers, including Best Buy and Walmart.