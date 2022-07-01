Mattress Firm’s July 4th sale cuts 50% off the Serta Perfect Sleeper

You don’t need to spend the earth to get a good mattress. In fact, as of today you can save 50% on the Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte (opens in new tab) at Mattress Firm. The brand’s epic sale reduces a queen size to just $499 (was $999), and every size is included in the half-price sale.

When it comes to superb 4th of July mattress sales, this offer is hard to beat. The Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte is an exclusive version sold at Mattress Firm and gives you all of the sleep benefits of the well-known Serta Perfect Sleeper bed-in-a-box. Serta, of course, needs no introduction as it makes some of the best mattresses in America.

With a medium firm feel, we recommend the Perfect Sleeper Charlotte to side, back and stomach sleepers who want a good mix of pressure relief, support and comfort. It’s 10.5” tall, which is just over the average for a mattress in a box, and it offers a bit more sink-in comfort than comparable hybrid (foam and coil) beds. You’ll get 120 nights to trial it at home, with free shipping to your door.

Save up to $699 - This hybrid mattress has an excellent pedigree and would suit restless sleepers who flip between positions during the night. While not a cooling mattress, it does use cooling gel foam to wick away heat to help you sleep comfortably. It’s covered by a 10-year warranty, and you’ll have four months to try it. Shipping is free.

The Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte features a plush Euro top to offer more sink-in softness than the average hybrid, putting it more in line with the likes of the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid - which is double the price at $999 for a queen.

The Charlotte is designed to relieve pressure across your neck, back, hips and knees (when side sleeping), and contours gently to your body throughout the night. You won’t feel stuck in the mattress though, as the 825 individually wrapped coils housed inside the bed will help you move easily; it’s bouncy and supportive.

We also like the soft fiber layer containing antimicrobial properties to reduce mold, mildew and bacteria from growing on your new hybrid memory foam mattress. We’d still recommend covering it with a good quality mattress protector to safeguard any stains and spills.

Ultimately, this is an excellent mattress sale on the Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte and one well worth considering before the deal ends next week.

