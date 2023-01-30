Massive Super Bowl TV deal sees $1,000 off LG's 65-inch C1 OLED TV

Super Bowl TV deals are coming in hot, as the teams have now been selected, and Sunday's big game is less than two weeks away. We've been hunting for the best of the best and just spotted this incredible offer at Amazon that brings the top-rated 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV down to $1,499.99 (opens in new tab) (was $ 2,499.99). That's a whopping $1,000 discount and a return to the record-low price we saw back in October.



Ranked as our best TV in 2021, the LG C1 OLED features a stunning OLED display within an Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, providing a cinema-like viewing experience with crisp images that come to life - perfect for watching the big game. The 65-inch TV also features virtual surround sound audio, four separate HDMI 2.1 ports, and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, enabling you to control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.



While the LG C1 OLED TV is an older model TV (released in 2021), it's still one of the best TVs out there and is outstanding value with today's $1,000 discount. We've listed more of today's top Super Bowl TV deals further down the page, with discounts from Samsung, Sony, and more.

Super Bowl TV deal: LG C1 OLED

(opens in new tab) LG C1 OLED (65-inch): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen and one of the best-value Super Bowl TV deals we've spotted. While the LG C2 is an older model display (released in 2021), it's still one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the brilliant OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, virtual surround sound audio, and four separate HDMI 2.1 ports.

More Super Bowl TV deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $799.99 now $679.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Today's cheapest Super Bowl TV deal is this entry-level Samsung 75-inch 4K TV on sale for just $679.99. A solid choice for a big screen on a budget, this 4K UHD from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Today's If you'd rather upgrade to LG's C2 OLED TV, Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,699.99. Praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review – and rated as our best TV – the LG TV packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,997.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Today's Super Bowl TV deals from Samsung include the best-selling 65-inch The Frame TV on sale for $1,599.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The gorgeous display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.



75-inch model on sale for $2,299.99 $1,999.99 (opens in new tab)

85-inch model on sale for $4,299.99 $3,299.99 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV: was $2,997 now $1,797 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We've been impressed with the first round of Samsung's OLED TVs, thanks to its premium picture quality and beautifully slim design. Today's Super Bowl TV deal from Amazon brings this 65-inch model down to $1,797.99, thanks to today's $1,200, which is the lowest price we've ever seen.

(opens in new tab) Sony A90J 55-inch OLED 4K smart TV: was $2,499 now $1,798 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another premium display is the brilliant Sony A90J, and this 55-inch model is down a record-low price of $1,798 at Amazon. This particular model is ranked as one of our picks for the best TV money can buy right now, as we were blown away by its picture quality when we reviewed it. Yep, it's pricey, but the Sony A90J is going to give you gorgeous colors, limitless blacks, and fantastic sound to top it all off.

See more of the best cheap TV deals happening now, and if you're looking for a more premium display you can see our best OLED TV deals roundup.



You can also see more upcoming bargains with our guide to the best Presidents' Day sales of 2023.