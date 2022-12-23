Make vacuuming automatic this new year with up to 60% off robovacs

There's nothing worse than the post-Christmas clean up. Thankfully, during this year's Amazon Boxing Day sales, you can outsource a portion of those chores with some huge savings across a number of Ecovacs robot vacuums.

We think the standout deal is the popular Ecovacs Deebot N8, which scores a massive 60% off its regular price. Robot vacuums are generally pretty pricey, but this Boxing Day deal knocks the price back down to the lowest point it hit during both Prime Day 2022 and Black Friday – AU$399.

(opens in new tab) Ecovacs Deebot N8 | AU$999 AU$399 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$600) A vacuum and a mop in one little droid that's down to just AU$399 – a great Boxing Day deal! This is the equal lowest price we've seen on the N8, with the last occasion being Black Friday in November. So if you mostly have hard floors at home, we'd be happy to recommend this, though it does struggle a little on medium- and high-pile carpets.

For under AU$400, the Deebot N8 comes equipped with a 420ml dustbin and advanced navigation. That not only makes room mapping more accurate, but also helps to improve the bot's collision detection, though it might still struggle to notice smaller items such as Lego pieces, socks and cables. It will also mop any hard floors thanks to it's 240ml water reservoir and clip-on mopping plate.

If you want to grab this one with its auto-empty station, the Deebot N8 Plus has also landed a nice discount coming down to only AU$699 on Amazon (opens in new tab). That means you can kick up your feet and let the vacuum do all the work with no worries until the auto-empty station needs to be cleaned out.

Want something with a bit more power and precision? There's also up to 40% off across a number of other Ecovacs models including the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Turbo. This premium robot vacuum lands a massive AU$1,000 off its regular price during Amazon's Boxing Day sales.

(opens in new tab) Ecovacs Deebot X1 Turbo | AU$2,499 AU$1,499 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$1,000) Amazon's Boxing Day sales have landed a whopping 40% off this premium robot vacuum from Ecovacs. For only AU$1,499 you're getting a gadget that will vacuum and mop your floors, automatically empty out the dirty mopping water into its station and replenish itself with fresh water again.

Offering the strongest suction from Ecovacs yet, the X1 Turbo boasts a super sleek and premium design and will also mop your hard floors. For AU$1,499 you're getting a 400ml dust canister and a 80ml water tank in the robot.

While this one does come with a dock, it only automatically empties its mopping water (not its dustbin). If you want a robot vacuum that does it all, you'll get that with the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni, which will set you back quite a bit more.

If the price of the X1 Turbo is still too much, there's also the following savings on some other Ecovacs Deebot models so you can find the robot vacuum that's just right for you: