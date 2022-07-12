I think this Prime Day Apple TV 4K deal is unmissable for movie lovers

Apple hardware often doesn't feature in the best Prime Day deals, so I'm pleased to see this one: Amazon is listing the Apple TV 4K for $109 (was $179) (opens in new tab). That's a much more sensible price tag for Apple's excellent set-top box, and I hope it'll encourage more people to buy one: once I stopped complaining about the price, I fell in love with mine pretty much immediately.

Although the Apple TV 4K is first and foremost a TV streamer, it's much more than that if you have other Apple devices. I use mine to watch a lot of home videos and browse through my Photos library, and it integrates nicely with Apple Music too. And if you have an Apple Arcade subscription you can connect a games controller and use it as a games console.

It's excellent for movie lovers, because Apple's digital movie store offers the best range of 4K HDR movies with Dolby Atmos anywhere, and they're often really low priced in the constant sales it has. And the streaming quality is higher than any of the major services, so the quality is closer to Blu-ray, and less like fancy YouTube.

The sticking point has always been the price, though: unless you really like Apple things it's hard to justify the full cost compared to, say, a Fire TV or a Roku streamer. But this Prime Day deal brings the price down dramatically and it's definitely worth going for.

Not in the US? Scroll down for Apple TV 4K deals in your region.

Today's best Apple TV 4K deal

(opens in new tab) Apple TV 4K 32GB: $179 $109 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on this beautifully made and very flexible TV streamer that does more than just stream. It runs the same Apple Arcade games as iPhone and iPad, it can showcase your Photos library and stream purchased content from your Mac, and its all-in-one interface makes it easy to see what's worth watching across multiple channels. At this price it's a great buy.

One of the most interesting things the Apple TV can do is help you get fit – or at least, it can if you subscribe to Apple Fitness+. That's designed to use your Apple Watch and Apple TV to give you more personalised fitness instruction, with the on-screen action adjusting to the metrics your Apple Watch is detecting.

If you'd rather sit on the sofa than do squats, though, this is a very capable TV streamer with 4K HDR and Dolby Vision and Apple's powerful A12 Bionic chip. The redesigned Siri remote is a vast improvement over its predecessor and it can output surround sound in 7.1. I've got mine hooked up to a Dolby Atmos AV receiver and it sounds spectacular.

More Prime Day deals US