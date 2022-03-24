Huge Apple Watch deal: get the Apple Watch 7 on sale for $347.96 at Amazon

If you're looking to snag a deal on Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, then you're in luck. Amazon has the Apple Watch 7 with a Black sports band on sale for $347.96 (was $399). That's a $51 discount and just $9 more than the record-low price.



The Apple Watch 7 was released in October of last year and features a 70% brighter Always-On display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6 smartwatch, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.



While we've recently seen the Apple Watch 7 drop to $339, this is the best deal you can find today and a fantastic price for the feature-packed smartwatch. If you're looking for deals on other colors, you can also find the Navy, Red, Green, and Starlight sports bands on sale at Amazon.

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $347.96 at Amazon

Save $51 - Today's best Apple Watch deal is the best-selling Apple Watch 7 on sale for $347.96 at Amazon. That's a $51 discount and just $9 more than the record-low price. The Apple Watch 7 features a larger display, faster charging, and tracks heart rate, sleep, stress, and more. Today's deal applies to the 41mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band.

