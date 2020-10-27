HTC Vive has some scarily good offers this Halloween – but not for long

You really haven’t experienced horror games until you’ve been subjected to them in Virtual Reality. To feel you’re actually trapped in a house hunting for ghosts, or trying to hide from malevolent puppets: you need to don the headsets and reject the comforts of your well-lit room.

Luckily for you, HTC Vive feels the same way. With both hardware and content deals now live, this Halloween season will be your spookiest yet.

HTC Hardware Horror

From October 27 to November 1, HTC is bundling three classic horror titles with select Vive headsets. With every purchase of a qualifying Vive device in participating markets, you’ll receive a copy of Arizona Sunshine, Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted, and Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul.



Not only that, you’ll also receive two free months of Viveport Infinity: HTCs monthly subscription service for VR games. Viveport access means you won’t be limited to the spooky freebies when your taste for terror has been fulfilled.

HTC Vive Cosmos Halloween Game Bundle: $699

Experience chilling horror games in immersive VR with the Vive Cosmos, the world's first VR system with a suite of versatile modular options.

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Halloween Game Bundle: $899

The more powerful brother to the Cosmos, the Cosmos elite is sure to have you cowering in your living room from unseen virtual ghouls.View Deal

Free games for all

Already own a HTC Vive? Not to worry, If you already own a headset Viveport Infinity subscribers can claim a free copy of Skydance Interactive’s The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

You can also claim this regardless of if you’re a new or existing customer, including those who upgrade from their monthly membership to an annual. This offer also only runs from October 27 – November 1, so don’t miss out!

Not in the US? Check out these great HTC Vive Cosmos deals: