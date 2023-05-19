Here are the 11 best early Memorial Day TV sales to shop this weekend

The 2023 Memorial Day sales event is almost here, and if you're looking to score an early TV deal, hundreds of early offers are already up for grabs right now. Retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon offer record-low prices on a range of 4K and OLED displays, and we've combed through all the offers to pick out 11 of the best early Memorial Day TV sales happening this weekend.



Memorial Day sales are a fantastic time to grab a massive discount on a beautiful display, and today's deals include a mix of high-end OLED TVs from Samsung, LG, and Sony, as well as budget sets from Amazon and Hisense starting at just $259.99. The best deals from the bunch include Amazon's highly-rated 65-inch Omni Series TV on sale for a record-low price of $599.99, and our best-rated TV, LG's C2 OLED TV marked down to $1,538 at Walmart, thanks to today's $561 discount.



Below we've listed the best early Memorial Day TV sales from all your favorite online retailers, followed by this weekend's best deals which include record-low prices that we don't expect to drop much further during the official Memorial Day sales event.

11 best early Memorial Day TV deals

1. Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV (2022): was $759.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget display in today's early Memorial Day sales, you can get this 65-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $599.99 - the lowest price we've seen all year. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

2. LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,589 at Walmart

This is the deal to look out for during the upcoming Memorial Day TV sales event, and Walmart currently has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,589, which is the best deal you can find right now. Rated as our best TV, the stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,600, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

3. Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $669.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung set is always a best-seller during holiday sales like Memorial Day, and Best Buy has the Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV for $449.99 - the lowest price we've seen. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $500, which is an incredible value.

4. Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2020): was $338 now $268 at Walmart

If you're looking for a mid-size cheap TV, you can't get much better than this Hisense R6 Series, and Walmart has the 58-inch model on sale for just $268. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

5. Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED TV (2022): was $2,199 now $1,199 at Walmart

The Samsung S95B is the first range of OLED TVs from Samsung and one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, thanks to the vivid color accuracy, updated Tizen-based smart system, and ultra-thin design. Just ahead of the Memorial Day sales event, Walmart dropped the 55-inch model down to $1,199. That's a massive $1,000 discount and a new record-low price.

6. TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K UHD Roku QLED TV: was $949.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

You can get this 55-inch Roku QLED TV from TCL on sale for just $549.99 at Best Buy's early Memorial Day sale. That's the lowest price we've seen and an incredible deal for a feature-packed QLED display. You're getting a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus voice control and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

7. Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,999.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung

Samsung's Always a favorite in Memorial Day TV sales, get the best-selling Samsung The Frame TV on sale for $1,699.99 - just $100 more than the record-low price. The gorgeous 65-inch Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

8. LG UQ75 50-inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $379.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

An excellent price for a mid-range TV from LG, get this 50-inch UQ75 Series set on sale for $349.99 at Best Buy. It may not offer the highest-quality picture like some of the more expensive OLED displays, but this is available for at least half the price – all the while, it still offers top-end 4K resolution and HDR 10 for superior picture quality. It's well-suited to watching sports, films, and your favorite TV shows, plus you have voice controls and built-in access to top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max.

9. Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV (2021): was $ 369.99 now $259.99 at Amazon

Today's cheapest Memorial Day TV deal is this Amazon Fire 43-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $259.99 - just $50 more than the record-low price. The Amazon 4-Series TV includes 4K HD resolution, the Fire TV OS, and an Alexa voice remote - all for under $250, which is a fantastic value.

10. Sony A80K series 55-inch OLED UHD smart TV: was $2,299 now $1,398 at Amazon

The Sony A80K is a fantastic OLED TV, and today's early Memorial Day deal at Amazon brings the 55-inch model down to $1,398 - $100 more than the record-low price. The Sony display features a gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for, with full support for 120Hz gaming and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant on board.

11. Samsung 43-inch AU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $379.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's AU8000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, and you can grab this 43-inch model for a record-low of just $299. The AU8000 models omit fancy features like a local dimming backlight, quantum dots, and 120Hz input for gaming, but if you're looking for a great deal on a small display, this here is it.

