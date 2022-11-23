Grab a Google Pixel 6 for half price with this brilliant Black Friday deal

The Google's Pixel 6 sits as the sweet spot within the previous Pixel family, offering a clean user experience and an impressive camera at a competitive price. This Currys deal, however, has the makings of one of the best Black Friday phone deals of 2022, cutting the asking price of the phone in half, from £599 down to just £299 (opens in new tab).

If you're in the US, we've also got a pretty sweet deal on the higher storage 256GB model, with the phone reduced from $699 down to $470.21 on Amazon (opens in new tab); that's a third off.

Smartphone deals in the UK have been slower to build in the lead-up to the main Black Friday deals event, compared to the US, but this offer from Currys is a shining indication that the big discounts have well and truly arrived.

When the Pixel 6 launched, the base 128GB storage model retailed for £599, which was an already-compelling price point, considering little was lost compared to the £849 Pixel 6 Pro; save for a slightly faster 120Hz display, a telephoto camera and a little extra RAM.



In our Pixel 6 review we said the phone 'redefines phone photo perfection' with its Google-made AI-focused Tensor chipset elevating 'its photo-taking capabilities beyond that of rival handsets.'

Google's 2021 flagship offers solid performance, a superb dual rear camera and a clean Android experience – designed as Google intended; all wrapped up in an eye-catching design. This fresh £200-off Currys deal – paired with the voucher code PIXEL100 at checkout – cuts the price of the Pixel 6 in half, rendering it £100 cheaper than the mid-range Pixel 6a that it usually sits above.

You can take a third off ($227.80) the higher 256GB storage model of Google's still-excellent Pixel 6; with its superb AI-bolstered camera, strong performance and distinct design. There's also a 25% reduction on the 128GB model

What makes this Currys deal so potent is that the retailer drops the price of the flagship Pixel 6 down by £200 – to the standard retail price of the mid-range Pixel 6a (£399) but then ups the ante by serving up a voucher code that reduces the price yet further by an additional £100.

Add the Pixel 6 to your basket and during checkout, enter the code PIXEL100, at which point you can expect to pay just £299 – half the Pixel 6's standard retail price and matching that of Google's own recent Pixel 6a offer, from the other week.

While Currys hasn't specified when the initial £200 discount will end, it has set a closing date end date November 29 for the checkout code, so act fast to make the biggest saving.

