Today's your last chance to grab this half-price Black Friday Google Pixel 6 deal

Black Friday may now be in our rearview mirror but there are still a few hours left on some key deals still worth considering, like this impressive offer from Currys that cuts the price of the excellent Google Pixel 6 in half.

The retailer had already knocked £200 off the price of the Pixel but the aspect of this particular deal that makes it that much more appealing is the additional voucher code – PIXEL100, which if entered at checkout slices a further £100 off the asking price of the phone; taking it from £599, all the way down to just £299 (opens in new tab). The main caveat is that the voucher code portion of this deal ends today (November 29), so you've got to act fast if you want to make the biggest saving.

The real hook is that, by halving the price of the Pixel 6, Currys is offering up Google's 2021 flagship phone for £100 less than the standard retail price of its latest mid-ranger – the Google Pixel 6a.

Google's Pixel 6 sits at the sweet spot within the previous Pixel family, offering a clean user experience and an impressive camera at a competitive price. The base 128GB storage model arrived on the market at an already-compelling price point – considering little was lost compared to the £849 Pixel 6 Pro; except for a slightly faster 120Hz display, a telephoto camera and extra RAM – so this looks like a great steal of a deal.

If you're in the US though, we've also found a pretty sweet deal on the larger 256GB capacity, with the phone reduced from $699 down to $472.86 on Amazon (opens in new tab), which is almost a third off.



In our Pixel 6 review we said the phone 'redefines phone photo perfection' with its Google-made AI-focused Tensor chipset elevating 'its photo-taking capabilities beyond that of rival handsets.'

Best Pixel 6 Black Friday deal in the UK

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6: was £599 now £299 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Google's 2021 flagship offers solid performance, a superb dual rear camera and a clean Android experience – designed as Google intended; all wrapped up in an eye-catching design. This £200-off Currys deal – paired with the voucher code PIXEL100 at checkout – cuts the price of the Pixel 6 in half, rendering it £100 cheaper than the mid-range Pixel 6a that it usually sits above.

Best Pixel 6 Black Friday deal in the US

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 (unlocked): was $699 now $472.86 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

There's a third off ($226.14) the higher 256GB storage model of Google's still-excellent Pixel 6; with its superb AI-bolstered camera, strong performance and distinct design. There's also a 24% reduction on the 128GB model if you need more storage.

Although the code expires today, Currys hasn't specified when the additional £200 discount will end, if ever. While Google's own recent Pixel 6a offer still stands too, pricing the mid-range phone at that same low £299 asking price; although Currys is giving you more phone for your money here.