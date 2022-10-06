Google Pixel 7 preorders now live - where to buy the brand's latest flagship phones

After a brief launch event, Google Pixel 7 preorders are now live - for both the Pixel 7 and the more premium Google Pixel 7 Pro. If you're interested in jumping on the Google bandwagon and bagging what's likely to be one of the best Android phones all year, we've rounded up the best retailers - as well as their launch promotions - just down below.

Retailing for $599 / £599 for the Google Pixel 7 (opens in new tab) and $899 / £899 for the Pixel 7 Pro puts them at the same price as last year's Pixel 6 devices. In short, it's an extremely competitive price tag and one that makes them undercut the competition from Samsung and Apple significantly. Even better still, there are some superb opening preorder promotions that really, really sweeten the deal on these devices in both the US and UK.

For example, the Google Store in the US is offering a trade-in rebate of up to $750 and a $100 gift card on the house. Over in the UK, you'll find either a free pair of Google Buds or the brand-spanking new Google Pixel Watch - an absolutely amazing offer.

Carrier options are equally strong too. For example, both AT&T and Verizon are offering the usual trade-in rebates that can score you a device for free, whereas Carphone Warehouse in the UK is offering cheap tariffs and those freebies already previously mentioned. If you want to read more about these devices, and see a full list of our recommended promotions, check out our main Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro deals page.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro preorders in the US

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: BOGO, or save up to $700 with a trade-in and unlimited plan at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon's Google Pixel 7 deals for preorder offer the usual choice between a trade-in rebate of up to $700 or the carrier's buy-one get-one multiple line saving. Both are eligible only with an unlimited plan and the trade-in is actually enough to cover the entire device over a 36-month plan duration. Even better still, new customers will also get an additional $200 gift card on top of the trade-in rebate.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: save up to $700 with a trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T (opens in new tab)

Like with other carriers, AT&T's opening Google Pixel 7 deals for preorder enable you to get the device for free via a trade-in and unlimited data line. This is the usual type of deal we see from this carrier but it's still a fantastic choice regardless of whether you're looking to switch or simply upgrade your line.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: save up to $750 with a trade-in, plus $100 gift card at Google (opens in new tab)

Unsurprisingly, the Google Store itself is one of the most competitive options for Pixel 7 deals - especially if you're looking for an unlocked device. Right now, the official store is offering $100 of store credit as a preorder bonus as well as a trade-in rebate of up to $750 - more than enough to cover the entire device.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro preorders in the UK

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: get lots of data plus free Pixel Buds Pro or Pixel Watch at Carphone Warehouse (opens in new tab)

These Google Pixel deals will get you plenty of data to get the most out of your new Google device while also keeping monthly and upfront costs to a relatively low level. Plus, you can also claim free Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Watch on top of this deal which is a great way to get a full Google package. The Pixel 7 deal comes down to £27.99/month and £49 upfront (opens in new tab) for 25GB and unlimited texts and calls. While the Pixel 7 Pro comes down to £37.99/month and £49 upfront (opens in new tab) for 50GB and unlimited texts and calls.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Get 100GB or more and a free earbuds starting from £32/month at Affordable Mobiles (opens in new tab)

You can find a vast range of deals at Affordable Mobiles starting from £32/month for both the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro. You'll get lot of data with most of the best UK providers, including Vodafone, Three and iD Mobile. Some of these offers will also come with free earbuds or a Pixel Watch.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: Save up to £379 with a free Pixel Watch or Pixel Buds Pro at Google Store (opens in new tab)

This Google Store deal is one of the best you’ll find this early in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro shelf life. Not only will you be able to bring home one of the latest Google flagship phones, but you can get a free Pixel Watch or Pixel Buds Pro included in the price. Whether you’re a die-hard Pixel fan or looking to make the switch to Google, this is an excellent introductory deal with tons of added value.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: get a free handset with unlimited data from £34/month at Mobiles.co.uk (opens in new tab)

Mobiles.co.uk has some really good deals available to pre-order the Google Pixel 7 offering unlimited data contracts, with a free handset and free Pixel Buds Pro for just £34/month on a reliable network like Vodafone. Perfect if you need lots of data but still want to a fairly cheap monthly fee.

What's new with the Google Pixel 7?

On the surface, not a lot has changed with the Pixel 7 - it features the same basic design and display as the previous Pixel 6, with a few tweaks here and there. What has changed, however, is the internal chip and camera setup.

Both the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro come with the Tensor 2 chip, which is the second iteration of the brand's own silicon. While it's a little more sluggish than the competition (namely the A16 Bionic in the iPhone 14), it's focused on improving the Pixel 6's strong suit of computational photography and machine learning. In short, it's looking to make the latest devices even better in areas where Pixel devices usually shine.

It's not just the brains inside the Pixel 7 that's been improved, either. The cameras have also received a boost when it comes to zoom and image stabilization, which should make them even easier to use. While we haven't gotten our hands on these devices yet (well, enough to truly put them through their paces), they're highly likely to be some of the best camera phones on the market.