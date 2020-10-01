The best Google Pixel 5 deals and pre-orders in October 2020

So, Google's new device is here, and the good news is - it's surprisingly affordable. Perhaps even better news is we're starting to see many retailers now update their store pages with pre-orders, and, in the case of Verizon, a whole range of Google Pixel 5 deals already.

Set for an October 15 release date, Google Pixel 5 deals hunters won't have long to wait until they can get that brand new shiny device in their hands to play around with now. Worth noting, however, is that a number of Google Pixel 5 pre-order options over at the official store have already sold out, so you may want to hurry if you're planning on picking up the device from Google itself.

While we're still waiting to get our hands on the new Google Pixel 5 here at TechRadar, so far the signs point towards a really good value phone. Retailing at an Introductory price of $699 - a whole $100 less than last year's iteration, the Google Pixel 5 features a few key tweaks to refine that stellar Pixel design. A heavily upped battery, more RAM, the new Android OS and of course Google's amazing camera tech are all present here, although that comes with the slight trade-off of a CPU that's a little more mid-range than most of 2020's flagships.

Just below you'll find our roundup of this week's introductory Google Pixel 5 deals and our top recommendations for where to pre-order this new device, complete with a little mini-review - just in case you wanted to get the low-down too.

Google Pixel 5 pre-order deals

Google Pixel 5 pre-order: save up to $550 with trade-in, plus $250 gift card with switch at Verizon

Verizon is currently the only major carrier with live Google Pixel 5 pre-orders, although we're expecting AT&T to launch its offers very soon. Up for grabs today at Verizon is a potential $550 saving for trading in an old device plus a $250 gift card for people switching over from another carrier. If that wasn't all, they'll also throw in a bunch of streaming subscription freebies bundles in as well.

Google Pixel 5 pre-order (unlocked): $699.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Going unlocked? We definitely recommend picking up your new Google Pixel 5 from Best Buy who are currently offering a cheeky little $50 rebate with device activations. That's not a massive saving, but it's something, and plus, Best Buy's stocks are holding up so far so there's still time to grab a pre-order.

Google Pixel 5 pre-order (unlocked): $699.99 at Google Store

Fresh off the presses and set for an October shipping date, you can pre-order the latest Pixel 5 device from Google themselves today. Note - both the Google Fi and Verizon network devices are already sold out, but you can still grab a pre-order on an unlocked device if you hurry.

Google Pixel 5 pre-order (unlocked): $699.99 at Amazon

You can pre-order the Pixel 5 from the most popular online retailer this week for the standard launch price - no discounts yet unfortunately. With Black Friday just around the corner though, who knows, we could potentially be seeing some Google Pixel 5 deals on unlocked devices sooner rather than later.

Google Pixel 5 pre-order (unlocked): $699.99 at BH Photo

B&H Photo is another top retailer offering Google Pixel 5 pre-orders right now, albeit with no overall saving currently. Again, if you can hold off for a few weeks then there could potentially be some price cuts just down the road - although we of course can't say for certain.

Google Pixel 5 deals: what you need to know

Google Pixel 5: specs (Image credit: Google) OS: Android 11 | Screen size: 6-inch OLED (90Hz)| Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | CPU: Snapdragon 765G | Memory: 8GB Ram | Weight: 150g |Storage: 128GB | Battery: 4,000mAh | Rear camera: 12.2MP wide, 16MP ultrawide| Front camera: 8MP

What an interesting phone the new Google Pixel 5 is. In some ways it's very much an upgrade to last year's Google Pixel 4, retaining some key features and even bolstering key specs, but in others, it can be considered a fairly iterative improvement with even a couple of well-considered cuts from the tech giant.

Google has hugely upped the battery on the new Pixel 5 to 4,000mAh, a much, much bigger power pack than the 2,800mAh on the previous model. You're also getting plenty more RAM here, now bolstered up to a flagship standard 8GB. Curiously however, Google opted to cut the processor down to the mid-range Snapdragon 765G - a key cost-saving measure, and not quite a match up to the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865 Plus featured on the OnePlus 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

So, is the Google Pixel 5 an upgrade or a downgrade? It's definitely an upgrade, but perhaps not the massive leap forwards many had hoped for. But hey, for an introductory price of just $699 we're not complaining. That's an outstanding price for a flagship, especially when you consider the heady prices it's competitors go for these days. You're also getting that wonderful Google camera tech under the hood, the very latest Android OS, plus a rather attractive all-metal chassis.



Google Pixel 5 deals: compare carrier plans