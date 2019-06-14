Get this super-fast Corsair 480GB NVMe M.2 SSD for a super-low price from Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2019 hasn't started yet, but the online retailer is already busting out some killer deals – such as knocking over £50 off the excellent Corsair CSSD-F480GBMP510 Force Series MP510 480 GB NVMe, which brings it to its lowest price (£68.99) that we've ever seen.

One of the best ways to give your PC a speed boost is to add an SSD, and an NVMe M.2 SSD is the ultimate upgrade – offering speeds that are far faster than regular SSDs.

This is because they plug into a different slot in the motherboard, which means they aren't held back by the ageing SATA connection.

Most modern motherboards will have the M.2 port. If not, you can install it in a PCIe slot as well with an adaptor.

This really is a brilliant price for a brilliant SSD, so make sure you jump on this deal pronto.

Corsair CSSD-F480GBMP510 Force Series MP510 480GB

This brilliant SSD is capable of up to 3,480MB/sec sequential read, and up to 3,000MB/s sequential write speeds, making it one of the best ways to upgrade your PC

Installing this drive in your PC will make Windows 10 load in a matter of seconds. The 480GB storage space also means you can install programs and games on it, and cut loading times even further.