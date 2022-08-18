Get the cheapest 100GB SIM-only deal around for just £8.50 with Vodafone

Online mobile retailer Mobiles.co.uk has launched a cracking new Vodafone SIM-only deal that gives you 100GB of 5G data for only £8.50 (opens in new tab) through cashback, and it’s easily the best big-data offer we can find right now.

This SIM-only deal initially costs £15 - that’s £180 total over a year. But you can claim a £78 cashback by redemption, which brings the monthly cost down to £8.50 and the yearly total down to just £102. That's an absolute bargain. Recently Mobiles.co.uk ran this deal for £9.50 per month, and that was great value, but at £8.50 it's a total steal.

Vodafone deals are very good lately, with some record-low prices making it a great time to invest in more data. It’s great news for anyone who’d like to be able to stream more films or music on their phone, or wants to make the most of a speedy 5G connection.

This is the cheapest 100GB deal we could find online, undercutting similar Three deals and iD Mobile offers by a couple of pounds. The only downside is that to get the discounted price of £8.50 you have to claim for the cashback by sending your mobile phone bill to mobiles.co.uk five times over the 12-month period, at months 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12. However, if you’re organised the process is simple.