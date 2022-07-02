Get $80 to spend on Amazon Prime Day with these simple steps

Did you know you can get up to $80 in free account credit to spend in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day event? To celebrate its big day, the retailer is offering some really, really great side promotions across its site that you can take advantage of right now if you're a Prime member.

We've laid out the various promotions and the simple steps you'll need to complete them just down below. Some of them are a little niche, but it's well worth reading everyone as it's likely you'll be able to bag some free credit for shopping items you'd already be buying or streaming content you'd already be watching. Note, every promotion on this list is separate and stackable, so there's potential to get a ton of free credit here.

If you're interested in getting even more handy tips on saving cash in the build-up to the big day itself, head on over to our main Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) page. That's jam-packed with a ton of advice and buyer's tips - as well as all the best early Prime Day deals to check out this week. Yep, there are already deals and we'll be covering plenty more as we head towards the main event so stick with us on Prime Day.

Early Amazon Prime Day deals for free credit

(opens in new tab) 1. Spend $75 on P&G essentials to get $20

This is probably the best way to get free credit ahead Prime Day. Amazon is giving all Prime customers a whopping $20 in Prime Day credit if they purchase more than $75 of P&G branded products before the sale starts. Since these include everything from beauty products to washing detergent under such brands as Olay and Cascade, this is a great way to save some cash by shopping essentials you'd already buy otherwise.

Expires July 13th

(opens in new tab) 2. Upload to Amazon Photos to get $20

To get $20 assigned to your Prime account, simply download the Amazon Photos app, upload at least one photo, and turn on the auto-save backup feature. That's all you need to do to trigger the condition for trying Amazon Photos - after which you'll get an email confirmation for your free credit. This is another super-easy way to save some cash in the run-up to Prime Day this year, even if you're not planning on using Photos later.

Expires July 8th

(opens in new tab) 3. Buy a $50 gift card and get $12.50

Use code GCPRIME22 - Another good one to consider if you've got a birthday or other celebration coming up, you can get $12.50 worth of Prime Day credit added to your account if you buy an eligible Amazon gift card. There are literally thousands of options here - including most big retailers - so there's plenty to check out. Note, you will need to be a first-time gift card purchaser to be eligible for this saving, although you can also reload an existing card if you haven't done so before.

Starts 12th July

(opens in new tab) 4. Complete your Prime stamp card for $10

Another super easy one to score some free credit for Prime Day. Amazon has issued a new stamp card feature for Prime members with a simple checklist of actions. To check the full list you'll simply need to make a Prime-eligible purchase, stream a video on Prime Video, listen to a song on Prime Music, and borrow an eBook on Prime Reading. All these steps are super easy to do and aside from the purchase, free for Prime members.

Expires July 13th

(opens in new tab) 5. See Lightyear to get $5, plus $5 with merch

The first Prime Day movie tie-in we're seeing this year, Amazon will give you $5 if you purchase a ticket for the newly released Lightyear film on Atom Tickets (opens in new tab). The retailer is also giving an additional $5 of free credit on top if you make an eligible purchase on related Lightyear merchandise as well. This one is definitely more niche but worth checking out if you were going to see this new movie anyway.

Expires July 13th

(opens in new tab) 6. See Elvis to get $5

The second Prime Day movie tie-in this year, you can also collect $5 in account credit if you purchase a ticket for the new Elvis movie on Atom Tickets (opens in new tab). Unlike with the Lightyear promotion above, there are no additional merch savings with this one so you're essentially just getting a minor rebate on your ticket. Again niche, but worth considering if you're going to be heading to the movie theatre to see this flick anyway.

Expires July 13th

(opens in new tab) 7. Visit the Amazon Affirm hub to get $2

The smallest potential saving on our list so far, you can get $2 account credit if you visit Amazon's Affirm hub in the build-up to this year's Prime Day. For those who don't know, Affirm is the pay-in-installments financing option over at Amazon if you're making large purchases. We wouldn't recommend paying in installments if you can avoid it since there's often small interest charged. We do, however, recommend checking in to the page and scrolling down to the bottom to get your free credit.

Expires July 13th

Early Prime Day deals now live at Amazon