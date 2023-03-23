Get $700 off a Galaxy S23 Plus and a free battery pack with Samsung's latest deal

Samsung is throwing in a free battery pack worth $40 (opens in new tab)with every Galaxy S23 Plus today as part of the ongoing Samsung Discover Spring sale.

This nice little freebie is a great addition to the already-great lineup of flexible trade-in options at the retailer. Not only will you get a useful accessory with one of the best phones you can buy right now, but you can also get up to $700 off with a trade too.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: free battery pack, plus up to $700 off with trade-in at Samsung (opens in new tab)

OS: Android

Display: 6.6-inch (AMOLED)

Camera: 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP front The combination of a gorgeous 6.6-inch AMOLED display, speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and excellent camera make the Galaxy S23 Plus a superb daily driver if you're looking for a decent Android device. It's a little pricey upfront but Samsung is offering a great trade-in rebate for unlocked devices right now - and throwing in a free battery pack worth $40 on top too. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Reasons to buy

Great trade-in options

While the free battery pack is the cherry on top, the real reason to invest in a device at the official Samsung store is the flexible trade-in options. In particular, the option to trade in for a rebate of up to $700 on an unlocked device is a great all-rounder deal that opens a lot of flexibility plan-wise. By trading in for an unlocked device, you can shop around and find the best carrier for your needs - even opting for a cheap cell phone plan from the excellent range of prepaid carriers currently available.

An excellent Android flagship

Even outside of today's excellent deal, the Galaxy S23 Plus is an absolutely awesome Android flagship with top-of-the-line specs. For a fairly reasonable price (especially after a trade-in), you'll get a gorgeous 6.6-inch AMOLED display capable of 120Hz refresh rate, a fantastic camera with an improved selfie sensor on the front, and a super speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. While it's these internal improvements that are the main selling points of this device, the overall design has also been tweaked to provide a slightly slicker and more refined aesthetic overall. You can check out our Galaxy S23 Plus review for a detailed look at this device.

Avoid if...

A smaller display will suffice

The Plus model has always occupied a slightly awkward space between the smaller standard model and the high-end Ultra model. As an essentially upscaled version of the baseline Galaxy, with the only real selling point being the expanded display and overall form factor.

A bigger screen is definitely an advantage but it does, of course, come with the drawback of a higher asking price versus the smaller model. Because of this, we usually recommend the standard Galaxy for 'most users' as it's generally a better value option.

Want to see what else is available? Check out our roundup of this week's best Galaxy S23 deals. Alternatively, see this week's best cell phone deals for promotions on rival devices. You can also see a few options just below.

