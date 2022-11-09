Get building on a budget with Walmart's best early Black Friday Lego deals

If you're looking for some early Black Friday Lego deals then Walmart might just have everything you're looking for in its Black Friday sale (opens in new tab).

Right now there's a huge selection of great deals across a variety of Lego themes, including Lego Star Wars (opens in new tab), Lego Minecraft (opens in new tab), and Lego Creator (opens in new tab). If you're looking to pick up a set for yourself, a friend, or a family member there's a huge array of offers to explore, and we've hand-picked some of our favorites that you'll find below.

(Not in the US? Scroll down to check out the best deals in your region)

Today's best Walmart Black Friday Lego deals

(opens in new tab) Lego City 2022 Advent Calendar: $34.99 $28 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $6.99 – This Lego Advent calendar is a great pick-up at $28. Instead of daily chocolates, each window will give you a new Minifigure or a small Lego sculpture that you can construct to bring some Christmas cheer to your larger Lego City sets.

(opens in new tab) Lego Speed Champions McLaren Elva: $19.99 $15.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $4 – The Lego Speed Champions sets are another great Lego bargain at Walmart for $15.99; this 263-piece model is perfect for younger Lego fans that want the fun of building something as well as a toy to play with after.



(opens in new tab) Lego Creator Animals Bundle: $59.97 $39.97 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $20 – This Lego Creator bundle will give you three sets for just $39.97, and each set can be used to make one of three models meaning you can make nine different beats with the bricks in these boxes. Alternatively, you could mash all the pieces together and let your imagination run wild while you make anything you want. A hit with kids aged 7+.

(opens in new tab) Lego Safari Wildlife Tree House: $29.99 $23.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $6 – Alternatively, you can pick up one Lego Creator set at a bargain price. This model includes 397-pieces, including two Minifigures, and follows the adventure of two explorers as they search for animals by land, sea, and air.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Meditation Chamber: $70 $50 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $20 – For you Star Wars fans, this Lego set is a great one to buy while it's on sale at Walmart. The 663-piece set comes with two Minifigs, including Darth Vader, and details an iconic scene from The Empire Strike Back.

(opens in new tab) Lego The Horse Stable: $19.99 $15.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $4 – This discounted Lego set has everything you need to kickstart a Lego Minecraft adventure for just $15.99; you get a stable for your horses to construct and personalize as well as a skeleton bandit on their own undead steed that will come to terrorize your Minifigure character.

(opens in new tab) Lego The Ruined Portal: $29.99 $23.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $6 – Looking to take your Minecraft adventure further? This discounted Nether Portal set is at a great price right now and it comes with a few Minifigures as well as a mechanical Nether Portal that you can activate and deactivate to gain entrance to the Nether.

(opens in new tab) Lego The Sky Tower: $59.99 $45.50 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $14.49 – This final Minecraft Lego deal at Walmart not only comes with some cool-looking builds but it's $15 off right now. If you're looking for a budget-friendly set with a bit of a wow factor for the kids this year, this might be just what you need.

(opens in new tab) Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van: $179.99 $140 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $39.99 – This 2,207-piece set for adults is at one of the lowest prices we've seen for it at Walmart right now. It's jam-packed with details and looks like it's ready to whisk your Minifigures away on an excellent summer vacation.

(opens in new tab) Lego Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion: $29.99 $20.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $9 – The Lego Mario sets are designed to combine together to help you make a sprawling world to explore with Mario and Luigi, so picking this one up for nearly a third off is an excellent way to expand without breaking the bank. It comes with a cute house for Mario, as well as his dino pal, Yoshi.

(opens in new tab) Lego Super Mario Bowser’s Airship: $99.99 $85 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $14.99 – This is not only a cool-looking Lego Mario set full of interactive details that we love, but it's also 15%-off right now at Walmart. This isn't a massive saving but this is still one of the prices we've ever seen for the set, so this is well worth picking up while you can if you love Lego Mario.

(opens in new tab) Lego Marvel The Goat Boat: $59.99 $47.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $12 – This Lego Marvel set is at an all-time low price at Walmart right now. It comes with 564-pieces to help you construct an impressive-looking Viking-themed boat, as well as two Thor Minifigures (as well as others for Korg, Valkyrie, and Gorr).

