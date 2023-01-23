Get an RTX 3070 gaming laptop for just £999 with this excellent deal at Currys

One of the best RTX 3070 gaming laptop deals ever has just returned at Currys in the form of this MSI Katana GF66 for £999 (was £1,099) (opens in new tab).

The combination of a speedy GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Intel Core i7-11800H processor made this machine one of our favourite gaming laptop deals from the Black Friday period last year. It's an easy recommendation from us again this week.

While the specs inside this one aren't the latest on the market anymore (there are 12th-gen Intel chips now) we still think it offers unbeatable value in the mid to upper range price range thanks to the GPU specifically.

The RTX 3070, for example, allows you to max out most games at 1080p with no problems for a good few years. Sadly, 1440p gaming is out of the reach of this model because of the screen, but that's not a biggie considering 1080p looks great on a 15.6-inch display and you've got plenty of chops here to really push the 144Hz refresh rate.

If you're not up-to-date or clued up around gaming jargon, know that you can expect to play most modern games on ultra settings with this MSI Katana at Currys, which is superb for what you're paying. While it's not the cheapest listing out there right now (see our cheap gaming laptop deals roundup for that), we're confident in saying that this is easily one of the better value options currently available.

MSI Katana GF66 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was £1,099 now £999 at Currys

