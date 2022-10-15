Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets a huge discount plus free memory upgrade at Samsung

The official Samsung Store is offering a whopping trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 (opens in new tab) on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and a free memory upgrade this weekend - one of the best deals we've seen yet on this excellent foldable flagship.

Under this promotion, you can score an upgraded 512GB model for $1,499 if you buy it outright (a $120 saving) or the highest-end 1TB model for $1,809 (a $350 saving). Note that these prices don't include the additional saving from a trade-in, which can drop your price by a whopping $1,000.

So, with this Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal at Samsung, it's possible to get one of the best phones on the market for $499 with more storage to boot. Of course, you'll need a fairly high-valued trade to pull this off, but you'll still get a decent saving from most modern phones. Samsung's trade-in program even takes devices with broken or cracked screens.

If you like the idea of this kind of deal but find the Galaxy Z Fold 4 a little pricey for your needs, then it's worth also checking out the Samsung Store's promotion (opens in new tab) on the cheaper Galaxy Z Flip 4. Like its bigger brother, this handy clamshell device is available with a free memory upgrade and an excellent trade-in rebate of up to $700. Perhaps the deals aren't quite as juicy on this model, but it's a more accessible foldable for those who are curious.

Outside the US? Check out the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 deals in your region below.

Galaxy Z deals at Samsung

