Forget Cyber Monday - Amazon just slashed $40 off the all-new Apple Watch 8

While Cyber Monday might be over, the deals still roll on at Amazon, like this $40 discount on the all-new Apple Watch 8 with Cellular. Once you apply the $40 coupon at checkout, that brings the Series 8 smartwatch to $449, which is the best deal you can find right now.



Released in October of this year, the Apple Watch 8 is the best smartwatch you can buy, thanks to new health and safety features such as a temperature sensor and crash detection. You're still getting all the fantastic features of the Series 7 smartwatch, including the Always-On display, activity tracking, an ECG app, and impressive all-day battery life.



In early November, we saw the Apple Watch 8 briefly drop to $389, but outside of that, today's offer is the best price we've seen for the smartwatch. The GPS-only Series 8 model is currently out of stock, so if you're after the latest and greatest, today's deal is your best bargain. If you're looking for more of today's best deals, you can see our Christmas sales roundup.

Today's best Apple Watch 8 deal

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (GPS + Cellular): was $489.99 now $449.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This post-Black Friday deal from Amazon has the Apple Watch 8 with Cellular on sale for $449 when you apply the additional $40 coupon at checkout. The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, and the Cellular version allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

