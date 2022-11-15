Black Friday laptop deals at Walmart: cheap HP Chromebooks as low as $179

Walmart's 'Black Friday Deals for Days' event is cutting prices of some great HP laptops already, such as offering the HP Chromebook 14 for just $179 (opens in new tab).

Walmart Black Friday deals are kicking off early, and we've spotted some great cheap HP laptops at very tempting prices. As well as the Chromebook, there's the HP Pavilion 15, a solid 15-inch laptop that has dropped to as low as $249 (opens in new tab).

So, while Black Friday remains a few weeks away, if you're after a great deal on a HP laptop, then head over to Walmart now. Check out our Walmart Black Friday liveblog for more great offers as we find them.

Best HP laptop deals at Walmart

HP Pavilion 15: was $379 now $349 at Walmart

Here's an excellent value-for-money HP laptop in the latest set of Black Friday deals at Walmart. This powerful device comes with an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD - all solid components for an all-purpose laptop. What's more, you'd usually pay at least $100 more for this level of performance. It's definitely one to snap up if you want the most bang for your buck.

HP Pavilion 15: was $279 now $249 at Walmart

This cheaper HP Pavilion 15 is a solid device for your everyday computing needs, work and media streaming thanks to the entry-level Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM. Plus, there's a reasonable 256GB SSD for all your important files and applications. It sports a slim, light and portable design too, which is great for those always on the go.

HP Chromebook 14: was $299 now $179 at Walmart

2-in-1 laptops usually come at a premium compared to traditional devices. Because of that, you tend to pay more money just to end up with a more versatile but inferior device. This HP Chromebook 14 at Walmart mitigates that issue significantly after the $120 saving. Sure, it's still not a high-performance laptop, but it's powerful enough to get through basic use, light work, video streaming and more - all with the flexibility and versatility of a touchscreen you can use like a tablet.

Want to see what else is available this week? Head on over to our Black Friday laptop deals page for more early offers.