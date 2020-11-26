Black Friday Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer deal offers crisp meals – and a healthy saving

And so it begins. With Thanksgiving underway in the US, the rest of the world sees the floodgates opened to Black Friday deals. And if you're in the market for some cooking appliances, it's the best time of year to indulge.

Instant Pot deals are always a big seller during Black Friday, and Amazon UK is duly obliging with a great offer on the 5.7L Instant Pot Vortex 4-in1 Air Fryer, down from £99.99 to just £74.99 for a saving of £25.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for Instant Pot deals in your local stores, too.

Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer – Black: £99.99 £74.99 @ Amazon UK Bag yourself a £25 saving on this excellent, top of the line Instant Pot air fryer at Amazon. It comes with the following features: 5.7-litre size which can accommodate many foods, a sleek look with a nice black finish and four built-in cooking programs allowing you to air fry, roast, bake and re-heat.

The Vortex air fryer has nice and simple controls, which means operating it is a breeze; whether you're cooking up fish and chips or roasting garlic potatoes. Single button smart controls take the guesswork out of cooking times, while the emphasis on hot air frying reduces the amount of oil you need to use, making the cooking process healthier overall.

If you're looking to save even more money on a cheaper model, you can check our current Instant Pot deals for November, or bookmark our Black Friday Instant Pot deals round up, where we'll keep it updated with discounts on all the Instant Pot models during the main event.

Or, you can check out these Instant Pot deals below:

