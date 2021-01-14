The best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals to pre-order in January 2021

Another year, another fantastic Samsung flagship to check out. Looking for where to pre-order this new device? We've rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals just down below to help our readers bag a bargain on their pre-order. So far, it's looking like devices will ship for a January 29th release date, but of course, Samsung itself and a number of leading carriers are right out of the gates with a number of enticing promotions for new customers and upgraders alike. We've rounded up the best initial Samsung Galaxy S21 deals just below, alongside a specs sheet and our initial thoughts on this new 5G Android flagship.

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 comes in at a baseline price of $799 for the 128GB variant - a marked discount from the $999 we originally saw on its predecessor, the Galaxy S20. We reckon this is mostly a response to similar moves by the likes of Google to offer a 5G flagship for a more reasonable price point.

Interestingly, however, it doesn't quite reflect the recent pricing on the iPhone 12 - the Galaxy S21's main rival, which debuted at a more expensive introductory price than previous generations. Hey, we're not complaining, especially because you're looking to get a huge amount of phone for the money here, and, of course, it's still very much a flagship device.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and a triple rear-camera array that's mostly an iterative improvement over that featured on the Galaxy S20. Currently, you've got the choice of either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. So far, we're still getting to grips with this new handset over at TechRadar, although so far it is indeed looking like that new chip should give these new flagships a nice little boost performance-wise over the older devices.

Just below you'll find our top picks of Samsung Galaxy S21 deals to pre-order alongside a more detailed deep dive into this brand new flagship. You'll also find a handy specs sheet, just in case you wanted to contrast and compare it against the iPhone 12 or other leading devices.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals & pre-orders

Pre-order bonus: up to $200 Samsung store credit

All of the Galaxy S21 deals featured on our list carry a unique, one-off pre-order bonus from Samsung in the form of a free gift voucher. Currently, you'll get $100 of store credit for the standard Galaxy S21, $150 for the Galaxy S21 Plus, and $200 for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Note - you don't have to pre-order directly from Samsung to get this freebie, although that credit will of course only be valid on the official Samsung store itself.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21: free with a trade-in, switch, and new unlimited plan at Verizon

Verizon's first initial round of Samsung Galaxy S21 deals focus on hefty trade-in offers for both new customers and upgraders alike. $750 is your maximum saving here, although you can actually stack a $250 switching bonus on top of your trade-in bonus here - effectively scoring you a free device. Another option is a unique 'buy-one get-one' free promotion that will score you an additional device for free, but only if you purchase the first outright and with a new unlimited plan.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21: $799 free with an eligible trade-in and new unlimited plan at AT&T

AT&T's off to a fantastic start with its initial round of Galaxy S21 deals, which, as is tradition for AT&T, offer some amazing trade-in bonuses. Thanks to the lower price on this brand new handset from Samsung, you can get it for free right now at AT&T if you're trading in an eligible device and picking one up with a new unlimited plan. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21: save up to $700 with an eligible trade-in at Samsung

Going unlocked? You can get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 for as little as $99 right now if you trade-in an eligible old device today at the official Samsung store. Ok, so you'll have to be trading in a pretty new phone to fetch that price, but if you do have a recent device, this is easily one of the cheapest ways to get a new S21 no strings attached.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21: $799 free with an eligible trade-in at Best Buy

Another top option for Galaxy S21 deals is Best Buy, which has a ton of excellent trade-in options for all major carriers and unlocked devices currently. You'll generally get the same savings here as at the major carriers, but, in the case of Verizon - an ever so slightly more generous trade-in bonus.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21: $799 at Amazon

And finally, we've got Amazon, which is offering unlocked pre-orders right now but with no big trade-in options or price cuts. There's not much to say here really, except Amazon is always a strong option if you're a prime member and don't have an old device ready to trade-in for the new S21.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals: what you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S21: specs (Image credit: Samsung) OS: Android 11 | Screen size: 6.2-inch AMOLED, 120Hz| Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 | Memory: 8GB | Weight: 172g |Storage: 128 / 256| Battery: 4,000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP dual wide/ultrawide/telephoto| Front camera: 10MP

So, the new Samsung Galaxy S21 is here, and a whole 2-months earlier in the year than what we normally see from the South Korean phone giants launches. What does the Samsung Galaxy S21 offer? Primarily, a more reasonable introductory price over the absolutely eye-watering previous generation ($799 vs $999), and a host of iterative, albeit welcome internal and design upgrades.

All new Galaxy S21 phones (including the more premium S21+ and S21 Ultra devices) come with the latest chip from Qualcomm for 2021 - the Snapdragon 888. Benchmarking and initial tests seem to indicate around a 25% increase in performance over the previous 865 chip featured in the S20 series, as well as around a 25% increase in power efficiency. That power efficiency boost is especially welcome here since the S21 features the same 4,000mAh capacity battery as the S20, meaning you could be looking at getting a significant amount of extra juice out of your device over those long days.

So far so good, however, there are indeed a few design compromises Samsung had to make to bring this new 5G flagship in at a reasonable price. Unfortunately, the main sacrifice has been the screen - which is locked back down to 1080p now, not the 1440p the S20 could manage, although it is now fully 120Hz refresh rate. You're also dropping down to 8GB of RAM on the Galaxy S21, although that cut is significantly offset by the new processor. Finally, the S21 also now features a new plastic-backed chassis - a feature that's retained on the Plus, with only the Ultra being full metal.