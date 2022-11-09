Best Buy Black Friday TV deals: get a 48-inch LG OLED TV for just $569.99

Black Friday TV deals have arrived at Best Buy, and we've been extremely impressed with the offers so far thanks to record-low prices on 4K, QLED, and OLED displays from all the top brands. The Black Friday deals event is one of the best opportunities to score a massive discount on your dream TV, and we're rounding up all the top bargains for you below.



Our favorite Black Friday TV deal from Best Buy is the LG A2 48-inch OLED TV on sale for just $569.99 (was $1,299.99) (opens in new tab). That's the best deal we've ever seen and an incredible price for a stunning OLED display. The 48-inch TV delivers a high-quality 4K image thanks to the OLED display coupled with LG's Alpha α7 Gen5 processor. You're also getting Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, smart capabilities, and a magic remote that allows you to control your TV using just your voice.



Today's offer is a record-low price, and it's the cheapest OLED TV we've spotted in today's Black Friday TV deals. Per Best Buy's FAQs page (opens in new tab), there are limited quantities at the Best Buy Black Friday deals event, and you won't see a better price at the official sale, so we'd recommend grabbing this bargain now before it's too late.

Today's best Black Friday TV deal

LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV: $1,299.99 $569.99 at Best Buy

Save $730 - Today's best Black Friday TV deal is LG's A2 OLED display on sale for $569.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and there's a great range of streaming services included.

More Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy

TCL 50-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $339.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $90 – One of our favorite budget 50-inch Black Friday TV deals is this TCL 4-Series 4K display on sale for just $249.99. An incredible price for a mid-size display, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.

Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $549.99 $379.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - Our favorite budget big-screen Black Friday TV deal is this 65-inch 4K display from Insignia on sale for a stunningly low price of just $379.99. You're getting the Fire TV operating system, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $400.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): $849.99 $579.99 at Best Buy

Save $270 – Best Buy's early Black Friday TV deals has this stunning 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $579.99 - the lowest price we've seen for it. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,099.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - This is an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV and one of the best budget Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far. The 4K Omni Series set includes the Fire OS for easy streaming, plus Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control - all for a record-low price of $599.99.

Hisense 65-inch U8H Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV: $1,399.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - If you're looking for a budget big-screen display in today's Black Friday TV deals, Best Buy has this 65-inch QLED display from Hisense for $899.99. You're getting 4K ULED and Quantum Dot technology with Mini-LED backlight panels for bright, bold colors that come to life, plus smart capabilities, a voice remote, and compatibility with the Google Assistant.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): $2,099.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - Best Buy's Black Friday TV deals also include LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,699.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Rated as our best TV of 2022 (opens in new tab), the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

If you're interested in more big-screen TVs, you can see our Black Friday 70-inch TV deals and Black Friday 65-inch TV deals. You'll also find lots of great offers with our TV deals roundup and the best deals on premium displays in our best OLED TV sales guide.