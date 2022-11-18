Amazon's early Black Friday gaming laptop deal is a must-buy for parents

This may be the best Black Friday deal yet: Amazon is selling the Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop for just £549.99 (opens in new tab), a £250 saving on the regular price of £799.99. We've also got a pretty sweet deal on an alternative gaming laptop if you're in the US, and you can see the best gaming laptop deals wherever you are further down the page.

It's easily one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals we've seen so far, and this model is particularly good for kids and teenagers – so if you're a parent thinking about buying your gamer offspring their first laptop, this is a deal that's not to be missed.

With a large 15.6-inch screen with a high 144Hz refresh rate, plus an RTX 3050 graphics card, this is a great choice for people who want to play fast-action games such as Fortnite or Overwatch.

With an 11th-gen Intel CPU, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, this laptop more than punches above its weight considering the low price. As well as being a decent gaming laptop, it would also be great for students looking for a device to work on, and Windows 11 runs extremely well on it.

The best gaming laptop deal from Amazon right now

(opens in new tab) ASUS TUF F15 Gaming Laptop: was £799.99 now £549.99 from Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Asus TUF gaming laptop has never received quite this deep of a discount. For £250 off the asking price, you can get an 11th-gen Intel Core i5, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a solid 512GB of SSD storage. It’s the perfect blend of lightweight design, affordability and power, something that impressed us when we reviewed its slightly more powerful configurations.

Best US alternative

(opens in new tab) MSI GF63 Thin: was $730 now $620 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This is a great alternative budget gaming laptop for people in the US. The MSI GF63 Thin is inarguably one of the most svelte gaming systems you can find at this price point. The specifications aren't as good as the Asus TUF above, however, so it'll struggle with the latest games.

The Asus TUF F15 is an excellent budget gaming laptop that will run modern games at medium settings (and maybe even higher with a bit of tweaking), and it has a solid build quality that means it's ideal for teenagers, as they can throw it in their bags and take it to school without damaging it.

We reviewed the Asus TUF Dash F15, a slightly more powerful version which is on our list of the best gaming laptops, and other Asus TUF laptops, and we've always been impressed by these laptops for the value for money they provide.

However, if you want a more powerful machine, make sure to check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday gaming laptop deals for more great picks.