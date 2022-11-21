Amazon’s Black Friday Nespresso deals have got me rethinking my coffee habits

Amazon's Black Friday deals event is now in full swing, and the retailer has finally seen fit to launch a large number of Black Friday Nespresso deals ahead of the day itself (which falls on November 25 this year).

I've never been one for changing old habits, but seeing as though several models in Nespresso's Vertuo range, specifically, are cheaper than ever, now seems like as good a time as any to make the jump from the brand's original pods to its larger, more carefully-crafted Vertuo capsules.

Both the Vertuo Next and Vertuo Plus, for instance – two of the best Nespresso machines around – are discounted at Amazon in both the US and UK right now. You can currently pick up the former for $125 (down from $180) in the US (opens in new tab), or a record-low £79 (down from £150) (opens in new tab) if you're in the UK. The latter coffee machine is available in the US for $112 (down from $159) (opens in new tab), while you can grab a near-identical model across the pond for just £90 (down from £199) (opens in new tab).

All four deals are selling fast, and while there's a chance that some of the discounts may improve as we edge ever nearer to Black Friday proper, we don't expect all of Amazon's Nespresso stock to last through the week.

Black Friday Nespresso deals (US)

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi: was $179 now $125 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the mega-popular Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine at $125 right now, which is just $25 shy of its lowest-ever price. That record was set in August 2020, and we haven't seen this particular model as low as $125 since March. It may drop down slightly more for Black Friday itself, but if you're keen to pick up a new machine today, we'd suggest making use of this cracking discount before stock sells out.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi: was $159 now $112 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Similar to the Nespresso Vertuo Next, the Vertuo Plus can make 5, 8, 14 or 18 oz coffees and espressos, but the difference here is that the Plus has an automatic open for pods and a rotating water tank. You'll lose out on the Next's Wi-Fi connectivity, mind, but your water (and therefore your coffee) will stay fresher. Amazon is offering a giant $47 off the gray variant of the Vertuo Plus right now, which is better than Walmart's equivalent deal (opens in new tab).

Black Friday Nespresso deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Machine by Magimix: was £150 now £79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For its slim size (5.6-inches across), the Nespresso Vertuo Next is versatile and super easy to use. It makes beautifully smooth espressos and americanos, and you can choose five different cup sizes ranging from espresso to a 41ml drink. Amazon is offering this Magimix model for just £79, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. If stock runs low, Currys is offering the same deal on the Krups model (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker by Krups: was £200 now £90 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Similar to the Nespresso Vertuo Next, the Vertuo Plus can make 5, 8, 14 or 18 oz coffees and espressos, but the difference here is that the Plus has an automatic open for pods and a rotating water tank. You'll lose out on the Next's Wi-Fi connectivity, but your water (and therefore your coffee) will stay fresher. £90 is a great deal for this particular model ahead of Black Friday.

If you've got your eye on a different Nespresso model this Black Friday, we're tracking the best Black Friday Nespresso deals on a separate page. More generally, we're also rounding up the best Black Friday coffee maker deals, so you're not short of places to spot a bean-roasting bargain during this year's sale event.

More Black Friday Nespresso deals (US)

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by Breville: was $230 now $164 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Nespresso's barista-grade espresso maker, the Pixie, is almost identical to the Nespresso Inissia, save for its aluminum casing and flashing reservoir light. Amazon has knocked a whopping $66 off the list price of this Breville variant to bring its price down to $164, which is the lowest we've ever seen. Early Black Friday coffee maker deals don't get much better than this, especially when it comes to pricey Nespresso machines.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium with Aeroccino3 by Breville: was $239 now $168 at Bed, Bath and Beyond (opens in new tab)

The Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium boasts the same aesthetic features as the Vertuo Next Deluxe (metal cup support, chrome colour accents etc.) but swaps its steel pourer for a plastic one. That's a worse deal, right? Sure, but this particular Bed, Bath and Beyond bundle throws in an Aeroccino3 milk frother, which delivers hot or cold milk froth with one touch. This deal has been steadily improving in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, but $168 is as low as it'll get (we think).

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi: was $250 now $174 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The deluxe version of the Nespresso Vertuo Plus bundles an Aeroccino milk frother into the mix, and you'll also get a 60-oz water tank (which is larger than the 40-ounce tank sported by its standard sibling). We've only seen Amazon offering this model for a cheaper price on a handful of occasions, so $174 is absolutely a deal worth considering this Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Lattissima One Coffee Maker by De'Longhi: was $399 now $280 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Finished in a striking porcelain white with LED illumination, this Nespresso Lattissima coffee maker is a stylish bit of kit – and it's never, ever been cheaper. Its focus is on simplicity, so you'll be able to make espressos, lungos, macchiatos and cappuccinos with the single touch of a button, and the Lattissima's design is compact rnought to fit on any kitchen counter. Put simply: this is a mega Black Friday deal.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine by Sage: was £650 now $455 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the more premium Nespresso machines, the Nespresso Creatista Plus is sophisticated and slick. It has a steam arm for milk frothing (which is great for latte art, too), and also comes with a steel jug. What's more, if you're a tea drinker, the Creatista Plus can even produce hot water. $195 is a huge saving on the stainless steel version of this premium model ahead of Black Friday.

More Black Friday Nespresso deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next with Milk Frother by Magimix: was $199 now £129 at Very (opens in new tab)

This Magimix Nespresso Vertuo Next bundle throws in the brand's Aeroccino3 milk frother, which delivers hot or cold milk froth with one touch. If you're not keen on milky brews, though, we'd suggest opting for the standard Vertuo Next, which is also on sale at Very right now (opens in new tab) (for the same price as Amazon is offering).