Amazon Prime Day freebies: here's how to get $45 additional cash plus more

We're in the closing hours of Amazon Prime Day now - specifically, that time when everyone's asking themselves 'do I really need that air fryer or electric toothbrush?'.

Well, we can't tell you whether your purchase is justified but we can maybe help you out in other ways - how about some free credit, for example?

Right now, there are three ways to great some additional cash for your Prime Day deals (opens in new tab) shopping. First up, there's Amazon's new Prime stamp card feature (opens in new tab), which, as you'd guess, awards you loyalty points if you check off a few simple steps.

To get $10 via this method, you'll need to make a Prime Day purchase (it can be any Prime deal), stream content on Prime Video, listen to a song on Music Unlimited, and borrow an eBook on Prime Reading.

Secondly, you can get $15 of free credit by uploading a photo to Amazon Photos (opens in new tab). Yep, that can be any photo - just try out the service for free and the retailer will give you a nice chunk of credit on the house.

Thirdly, you can get $20 of credit applied to your account by shopping for P&G branded products (opens in new tab) over Prime Day - think dishwasher tablets, cleaning products, or sanitary essentials, among many other things.

Combine these three Prime Day features and boom - $45 of credit applied to your account. Note, these methods are the best way to get a bit of extra pocket money for Prime Day but there are a number of other excellent 'Prime member perks' available right now that you can use to get lovely free stuff. If you're interested, we've laid them all out just down below.

Want to see what we're buying this Prime Day? Head on over to our Prime Day live blog (opens in new tab).

Get $45 to spend on Amazon Prime Day

(opens in new tab) Complete your Prime stamp card for $10

A super easy way to score some free credit for Prime Day. Amazon has issued a new stamp card feature for Prime members with a simple checklist of actions. To check the full list you'll simply need to make a Prime-eligible purchase, stream a video on Prime Video, listen to a song on Prime Music, and borrow an eBook on Prime Reading. All these steps are super easy to do and, aside from the purchase, free for Prime members.

(opens in new tab) Upload to Amazon Photos to get $15

To get $20 assigned to your Prime account, simply download the Amazon Photos app, upload at least one photo, and turn on the auto-save backup feature. That's all you need to do to trigger the condition for trying Amazon Photos - after which you'll get an email confirmation for your free credit. This is another super-easy way to save some cash in the run-up to Prime Day this year, even if you're not planning on using Photos later.

(opens in new tab) Spend $75 on P&G essentials to get $20

Another good way to get free credit for Prime Day. Amazon is giving all Prime customers a whopping $20 in Prime Day credit if they purchase more than $75 of P&G branded products. Since these include everything from beauty products to washing detergent under such brands as Olay and Cascade, this is a great way to save some cash by shopping essentials you'd already buy otherwise.

Amazon Prime Day members perks

(opens in new tab) GrubHub: one year free subscription (opens in new tab)

Amazon knows you're not just hungry for deals over Prime Day, it knows you're also hungry for some tasty treats on the side. That's why it's teamed up with GrubHub to offer Prime members a whole year of premium membership on the house. Eligible with the GrubHub+ app, you'll get a full year of free delivery, exclusive promotions, and donation matching.

(opens in new tab) Amazon trade-in program: 25% off new devices (opens in new tab)

Prime Day is an amazing time to pick up Amazon own brand devices, everyone knows that. Did you know that you can get discounts and cold hard cash by trading your old devices though? If you've got an old tablet, phone, or laptop that's nearing its life, why not hand it over to Amazon in part exchange for a new one. For a limited time Amazon will recycle your old device for free and potentially give you either an upfront discount or store credit for your account.

(opens in new tab) Audible: three months free (opens in new tab)

Right now, Prime members can try Audible for free for 90 days, instead of paying the usual price of $14.95 per month. An Audible subscription grants access to thousands on Audible Originals, audiobooks and podcasts. You also get a credit each month that you can use to download and keep any title of your choice.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Music Unlimted: four months free (opens in new tab)

If you've never tried Amazon Music Unlimited before you can now get a four-month membership for free. Considering this service usually costs $8.99 per month, we're talking about a significant saving here. The service offers 90 million songs ad-free in high quality as well as millions of podcast episodes. If you're sick of Spotify's bugs and foibles then this is a great chance to try one of the bigger music platforms on the market.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Unlimited: four months free (opens in new tab)

Amazon's subscription services don't just cover music and TV, you know - there's also Kindle Unlimited, which is perfect for readers. This service features a huge library of not just ebooks, but magazines and audiobooks too. Mind, it's not as expansive as Audible when it comes to the latter but it's a great pairing with a new Kindle. Right now, Prime members can try this service for a while four months on the house - that's a total saving of $34. Not bad.

(opens in new tab) Prime Video: two months for $0.99 (opens in new tab)

Annoyingly, Amazon isn't offering its premier on-demand streaming platform for free. Instead, you'll have to pay $0.99 for Prime Video with this Prime Day promo. What a rip off. We're of course joking - this is an amazing deal and a great opportunity to try out on of the best (and most expansive) streaming platforms on the market. Just take a look at its vast library of movies, shows, and channels and decide for yourself.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Photos: unlimited photo storage and 5GB video storage (opens in new tab)

A great perk that not many Prime members take advantage of - did you know you can back up all those precious family photos for free? There's no limit to quality or resolution with the Amazon Photo service so it's well worth checking out if you're an avid photographer. You will, however, only get 5GB of video storage for free.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 highlights