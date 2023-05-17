Amazon just launched its Memorial Day sale - here are the 11 best offers so far

Amazon has kicked off the 2023 Memorial Day sales event with early deals you can shop right now. As of today, the retailer has launched its official Amazon Memorial Day sale with offers on air fryers, vacuums, and TVs, and we're rounding up the best 11 offers we've spotted so far.



Amazon's Memorial Day sale includes a mix of items, including appliances like air fryers and vacuums from top brands like Ninja and Dyson, as well as outdoor items like this top-rated inflatable pool that's on sale for just $59.49. You'll also find some fantastic discounts on TVs, like the highly rated 65-inch Amazon Omni Series TV that's marked down to a record-low of $599.99. You'll also find bargains on some of Apple's best-selling devices, including the AirPods 2, down to just $99.99.



Below we've listed all the top offers from the Amazon Memorial Day sale if you want to jump straight to the site, followed by our pick of the 11 best deals on air fryers, 4K TVs, robot vacuums, coffee makers, and more. Today's offers include record-low prices, and it's an excellent opportunity to score bargains ahead of Memorial Day so you can enjoy your long holiday weekend.

Amazon Memorial Day sale - 9 best deals

(opens in new tab) 1. Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 10-Quart. 2-Basket Air Fryer: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Air fryers are always popular in Memorial Day sales and Amazon has the top-rated (over 18,000 positive reviews) Ninja 4-in-1 air fryer on sale for $199.99. Perfect for big families, the 10-quart air fryer can roast, reheat and dehydrate, plus features separate baskets that allow you to cook two foods at once.

(opens in new tab) 2. Hesung Inflatable Swimming Pool: was $89.99 now $59.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Kick off your summer with this top-rated inflatable pool from Hesung that's on sale for a record-low of $59.49 at Amazon's Memorial Day sale. The inflatable pool measures 118 x 69 x 21 inches and can hold up to two adults and four kids, so the whole family can enjoy.

(opens in new tab) 3. Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm), 2022: was $399 now $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Amazon has the best-selling smartwatch on sale for $329, which is the best deal you can find right now and just $8 more than the record-low price.

(opens in new tab) 4. Bissell Spot Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $164.79 now $144.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Amazon's early Memorial Day sale has the Little Green Pro on sale for $144.79 - the best deal we've seen this year. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

(opens in new tab) 5. Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV (2022): was $759.99 now $599.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a budget display in today's early Memorial Day sales, you can get this 65-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $599.99 - the lowest price we've seen all year. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

(opens in new tab) 6. Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's early Memorial Day sale has the 2nd-generation on sale for $99.99. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need them to be the latest model.

(opens in new tab) 7. Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The pricey but powerful Dyson Ball Animal 3 vacuum is getting a $100 discount, bringing the price down to a record low of $299.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Ball Animal 3 clears wrapped hair from the brush bar as you clean, plus the ball technology allows you to maneuver around your home with ease.

(opens in new tab) 8. Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV (2021): was $ 369.99 now $259.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)If you're looking for a cheap display in today's early Memorial Day sale, you can get this Amazon Fire 43-inch 4K smart TV for $259.99 - just $50 more than the record-low price. The Amazon 4-Series TV includes 4K HD resolution, the Fire TV OS, and an Alexa voice remote - all for under $250.

(opens in new tab) 9. Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker: was $199 now $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get the best-selling Nespresso VertuoPlus espresso maker on sale for $149.99 at Amazon. You can make a creamy, rich cup of espresso in minutes with a touch of a button, and you can select from the wide range of capsules available from Nespresso.

(opens in new tab) 10. Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999.99 now $799.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is older now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made. With this deal, the device that we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Air M1 review is now back down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Apple's premium device is fast, responsive, beautifully designed, and has a long-lasting battery life.

(opens in new tab) 11. iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum: was $349.99 now $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba on sale for $299. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba i3 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

You can also check out more early deals in our Best Buy Memorial Day sales page and today's top Memorial Day TV sales.