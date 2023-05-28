The 15 best Memorial Day sales at Amazon

It's Sunday, May 28, and Amazon's 2023 Memorial Day sales event is up and running with hundreds of deals across its site on tech, appliances, mattresses, clothing, outdoor items, and more. To help you sort through all the offers, we've rounded up the 15 best Amazon Memorial Day sales happening right now.



Amazon's Memorial Day sale has a variety of items discounts with record-low prices on TVs, appliances, Apple devices, and more. Some of today's best offers include the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199.99, this handy portable Chair-Broil grill marked down to $81.50, and this 65-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for a record-low price of $599.99.



Below we've listed all the top offers from the Amazon Memorial Day sale if you want to jump straight to the site, followed by our pick of the 15 best deals on grills, 4K TVs, vacuums, the Apple Watch, and more. If you want to shop for more bargains, you can see our main Memorial Day sales guide from retailers like Best Buy, Home Depot, and Walmart.

Memorial Day sales - Amazon's 15 best deals

1. Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV (2022): was $759.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget display in today's Memorial Day sales, you can get this 65-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $599.99 - the lowest price we've seen all year. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

2. Char-Broil Portable Liquid Propane Gas Grill: was $114.99 now $81.50 at Amazon

Amazon's Memorial Day sale has the top-rated portable Char-Broil grill on sale for $81.50 - the lowest price we've seen this year. Perfect for summer trips, the grill is built for travel and features 240 square inches of cooking space, which is enough room to cook and enjoy six to eight burgers.

3. Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199.99 at Amazon

AirPods Pro deals are always popular in Memorial Day sales, and Amazon has the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Compared to the AirPods 2 and 3, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

4. Bissell Spot Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $164.79 now $144.79 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Amazon's Memorial Day sale has the Little Green Pro on sale for $144.79 - the best deal we've seen this year. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

5. Sony A80K series 55-inch OLED UHD smart TV: was $2,299 now $1,298 at Amazon

The Sony A80K is a fantastic OLED TV, and today's Memorial Day Tv deal from Amazon brings this 55-inch model down to $1,298 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Sony display features a gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for, with full support for 120Hz gaming and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant on board.

6. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $61.37 now $49.10 at Amazon

You can snag these top-rated pillows for just $49.10 when you apply the 20% discount at Amazon's Memorial Day sale. The queen-size pillow set are best-sellers during holiday sales and has over 225,000 positive reviews, thanks to the 250-thread count cover, cooling technology, and now an ultra-affordable price.

7. Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm), 2022: was $399 now $329 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Amazon has the best-selling smartwatch on sale for $329, which is the best deal you can find right now and just $8 more than the record-low price.

8. Hesung Inflatable Swimming Pool: was $89.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Kick off your summer with this top-rated inflatable pool from Hesung that's on sale for $69.99 at Amazon's Memorial Day sale. The inflatable pool measures 118 x 69 x 21 inches and can hold up to two adults and four kids, so the whole family can enjoy it.

9. TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was $899 now $569 at Amazon

This 75-inch display from TCL is on sale for a record-low price of $569 at Amazon's Memorial Day sale. The best-selling TCL 4-Series features 4K Ultra HD resolution and comes with the Google Assistant, so you can stream content from all your favorite apps and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

10. Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

The pricey but powerful Dyson Ball Animal 3 vacuum is getting a $100 discount, bringing the price down to a record low of $299.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Ball Animal 3 clears wrapped hair from the brush bar as you clean, plus the ball technology allows you to maneuver around your home with ease.

11. Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV (2021): was $ 369.99 now $259.99 at Amazon

The 4-Series 4K smart TV is an Amazon best-seller and today's Memorial Day sale brings the 43-inch display down to $259.99 - just $50 more than the record-low price. The Amazon 4-Series TV includes 4K HD resolution, the Fire TV OS, and an Alexa voice remote - all for under $250.

12. Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker: was $199 now $149.25 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Nespresso VertuoPlus espresso maker on sale for $149.25 at Amazon. You can make a creamy, rich cup of espresso in minutes with a touch of a button, and you can select from the wide range of capsules available from Nespresso.

13. Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999.99 now $799.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is older now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made. With this deal, the device that we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Air M1 review is now back down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Apple's premium device is fast, responsive, beautifully designed, and has a long-lasting battery life.

14. iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum: was $349.99 now $299 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba on sale for $299. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba i3 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

15. Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): $449 $399 at Amazon

Apple's 2022 iPad is now available for its lowest-ever price at Amazon. With this tablet, Apple successfully migrated the base iPad from its classic, first-gen Air looks to an iPad Pro-influenced design, and the result is a high-quality, versatile device that will satisfy the broadest set of users, from fun lovers and content-consumers to those looking to get some work done.

You can also check out more deals in our Best Buy Memorial Day sales page and today's top Memorial Day TV sales.