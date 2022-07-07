Amazon Halo View is bringing low-cost fitness tracking to your wrist

When Amazon released its Halo band in 2020, some wondered if a screenless fitness wearable could compete. Maybe not so much because 12 months later Amazon introduced the $79.99 Halo View. As the name suggests, it added an AMOLED screen to help you track fitness, activity heart rate, blood oxygenation, sleep, notifications from your phone, and more. And now, in advance of Amazon Prime Day, The Halo View is just $44.99.
The 44% discount means that what was already one of the more affordable fitness wearables on the market is now far cheaper than your average Fitbit.
Amazon Halo View | was $79.99 | now $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This affordable fitness and health tracker matches more expensive devices from Apple and Fitbit, including activity, heart rate, and sleep tracking. Plus you get 12 months of Halo access (fitness programs, workouts, advanced features) for free. Just remember that the service auto-renews.
Even though this is a full-featured health and fitness wearable, some of the Halo View's features, like analyzing body composition and tone of voice assessment, are hidden behind the Halo membership.
The subscription costs $3.99 a month. The good news is that you get a free year of membership with the purchase of the Amazon Halo View, making this an even better deal. Just remember that the membership will auto-renew at the end of 12 months unless you remember to cancel it - if you want to.
