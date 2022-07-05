Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen is cheaper than ever in this early Prime Day deal

As smart speakers go, the Amazon Echo Dot 4th Generation is about the easiest to use and one of the most reliable. The ball shape design is unobtrusive and fits in most homes and Alexa is ready to answer your most pressing questions. We wonder, though, if she could've foreseen this best-ever deal: $19.99 (opens in new tab).That's almost $30 off the typical $49.99 list price.

As we noted in our review (opens in new tab), this is not the final word on smart speakers, but "it’s a way to try connected tech without the commitment of too much time, money, and energy."

We have some quibbles with the sound quality, but it'll work for smaller spaces. Plus, at this price, you could afford two for the price of one and then you'll really start to fill the space with sound.

On the smart speaker side, Alexa not only answers questions, plays games, and delivers the news, but the smart digital assistant can, even without a Zigbee hub inside, control most of your Alexa-compatible smart home devices.

The discount is for Amazon Prime members and is clearly part of an early Prime Day promotion. We don't expect it to get any more affordable than this when Prime Day launches next week and, at this price, whatever supplies Amazon has may soon run out. That's likely the plan as Amazon is probably making way for new smart devices that it'll surely launch this fall.

Pick up an attractive and effective smart speaker that can fill a small room with sound and your home with answers and intelligence. It can control most Alexa-compatible smart devices and connects to an external speaker for even more sound.



The Amazon Echo Dot has a now-classic spherical design that's small enough to not overwhelm a room but large enough to provide a nice, digital accent.

Control is simple, too, with four rubberized buttons on top for volume, microphone, and power. The microphone one comes in handy when you want the Echo to stop listening for its watchword.

While the Echo Dot is a fully capable speaker, it does include a 3.5 mm jack which can be used as an audio line out to an external (and maybe more powerful) speaker.

If you were on the fence about the Echo Dot or maybe Amazon's Alexa, the $19.99 price tag lowers the price risk way down.

As noted above, this is the all-time lowest price we've seen for an Echo Dot 4th Generation. Come Amazon Prime Day sales on July 12 and 13, it won't be cheaper, but it might just be out of stock. However, keep checking our main Amazon Prime Day hub, as, if this deal isn't for you, you'll certainly find more great smart speaker deals over the next few days.