50 Black Friday-quality deals in Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale

Amazon has effectively started Black Friday early, launching its second Prime Day sale of the year today – officially called Prime Early Access. As with any Prime Day event, these offers are only available for Amazon Prime subscribers. (Not a member? Sign up now for a 30-day trial (opens in new tab).)

It's no coincidence this sale falls in mid-October: we're viewing it very much as a preview of what to expect in the retailer's upcoming Amazon Black Friday deals, in November. There are some excellent discounts – and we've rounded up the best of Amazon's current Prime Day offers here.

Browse the full Amazon sale (opens in new tab)



In curating this list of 'Black Friday deals', we gave preference to items that are either at or very close to all-time price lows. We also considered how often these products are discounted, as a select few rarely see any significant price drops outside of Black Friday proper.

So what's worth checking out during the Prime Early Access sale? We can heartily recommend the Apple M1 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD on sale for $799 (opens in new tab) – a $200 savings and its best-ever price. It's a 2020 model, but it can certainly keep up with 2022-era computing. You can also score the just-released Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm) for $349 after a $50 discount (opens in new tab).

But this is Amazon Prime Day after all – so naturally, we're seeing major markdowns on Amazon-brand devices, too. For instance, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is just $25 after 50% off (opens in new tab)while the 8GB Amazon Kindle Paperwhite with adjustable warm light has dropped to $100 after a $40 markdown (opens in new tab). Other notable deals include a 48-inch LG OLED 4K TV for under $650 (opens in new tab) and $600 off an affordable Peloton alternative (opens in new tab) from NordicTrack.

Keep scrolling for the rest of the Black Friday-esque deals we're seeing during Amazon's Prime Early Access sale on headphones, phones, toys, and much more. You can check out quick links below to broader sales, or simply jump to the product category you want via the navigation bar up top. Remember that Amazon Prime Day sales are two-day events, so expect this list to grow as we see more offers go live into day two.

Prime Early Access Deals: Amazon Devices

(opens in new tab) 1. Amazon Smart Plug: $24.99 $12.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

50% off - A $12 discount on this handy little gadget from Amazon knocks it to the best price we've ever tracked for it. It works with Alexa to add voice control to your devices - even if you don't have a smart home hub. You can schedule lights and appliances to turn on and off automatically or control them remotely when you’re away. At this price, you can easily pick up several to place in multiple rooms of your home.

(opens in new tab) 2. Amazon Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Here's a huge saving (and the lowest price yet) on the excellent Amazon Fire TV Cube. This is the brand's most premium streaming device and an absolutely great buy if you're a real home entertainment junkie. While small, this inconspicuous cube supports 4K, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, as well as all the usual streaming service platforms you'd expect.

(opens in new tab) 3. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8GB): $139.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - The Kindle Paperwhite is a great choice for the discerning reader who wants a quality device for all their favorite titles. Its 6.8-inch display is sharp, bright, and now comes with an adjustable warm light filter that's particularly handy for those late-night sessions in the dark. At a $40 discount, this is the best price we've seen for the 8GB version. You can also find the expanded 16GB model on sale for $104.99 (was $149, and another all-time low) (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) 4. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

50% off - This is a return to the all-time low price we saw during Black Friday 2021. This model gives you 4K streaming, HDR video support, voice control and access to a huge range of content via Prime Video, Netflix and more. We found the interface to be super responsive when we tested it and gave the device 4.5/5 stars in our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) 5. Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): $84.99 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - If you're on the hunt for an affordable smart display, look no further than the Amazon Echo Show 5. It's now back to its cheapest price ever, with a hefty 59% discount - we last saw this price on Prime Day earlier in the year, and it makes this popular smart display even better value. Use it to stream music, watch TV shows, display your photos, or even make and receive video calls.

Prime Early Access Deals: Apple Devices

(opens in new tab) 1. MacBook Air (M1, 2020), 8GB RAM, 256GB: $999 $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - If you don't mind slightly older (but still very capable tech) tech, then you won't want to pass up this MacBook Air deal. It's still one of the best laptops ever made thanks to its excellent performance, battery life, and thin design. At $200 off, it's an all-time low price. Jump on this before it's too late.

(opens in new tab) 2. AirPods Pro 2: $249 $234.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 – It's not a huge discount, but this is a record-breaking deal on the latest AirPods Pro. Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation - and our review (opens in new tab) found them a welcome upgrade over the previous iteration. While a bit pricey, they're definitely a worthwhile investment if you're using your AirPods daily. Keen to spend less on a new set of AirPods? Check out the Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) on sale for $89 (was $159) (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) 3. Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): $399 $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - It's only been a month since Apple introduced its new flagship Apple Watch, but if you're an Amazon Prime member you can already score a $50 discount on it during the Prime Early Access Sale. Overall, the Apple Watch 8 is definitely an iterative upgrade over the previous model, but a great display, chip, and new safety and health features make it one of the best smartwatches you can buy currently.

(opens in new tab) 4. Apple TV 4K (32GB): $179 $109 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - This isn't the absolute lowest price we've seen for the Apple TV 4K – it briefly dropped to $99 last month – but a $70 discount is still quite generous for this sleek yet powerful streaming device, especially one made by Apple. We rate this as the best streaming box on the planet, thanks to its fantastic image quality, plus support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. You can also get the 64GB version for $129 (was $199) (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): $329 $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - This is the lowest price yet on Apple's latest baseline entry-level iPad and an absolutely fantastic bargain if you're looking to get a quality slate on a budget. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and fairly speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice.

Prime Early Access Deals: Gaming

(opens in new tab) 1. iBUYPOWER Pro SlateMR 281a: $1,299.99 $869.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $430 - If you need a gaming PC but don't want to mess around with building one, iBUYPOWER has got you covered. At 33% off, this is the best price we've tracked for this powerful rig. The SlateMR 281a's RTX 3060 GPU makes it a strong system for 1080p or even 1440p gaming, and it comes with a keyboard and mouse included; all you need is a monitor and an internet connection.

(opens in new tab) 2. Elgato Stream Deck: $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - The original and still the best: Elgato's Stream Deck is the perfect tool for any budding Twitch streamer. With 15 programmable keys - each of which contains a tiny LCD screen - it's an invaluable device for making your streaming process more streamlined.

(opens in new tab) 3. Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Adventure: $79.99 $69.88 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now in stock - A $10 discount is modest, but the bigger news here is that Ring Fit Adventure is currently in stock during Prime Early Access. Enjoy an adventure whilst getting a good workout in – no wonder it's so hard to come by.

(opens in new tab) 4. Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless: $109.99 $76.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $33 - A comfortable wireless headset thanks to its plush fabric headband and earcups, the Corsair Void RGB Elite also features an auto-muting flip-up mic arm and 7.1 surround sound support. At $77, it's an excellent deal on an excellent pair of gaming cans.

(opens in new tab) 5. Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Deluxe Edition) PS4: $79.99 $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $35 - The Deluxe Edition of this highly-acclaimed game comes with loads of DLC and skins, as well as a digital soundtrack, a digital artbook, digital wallpapers and a comic. For under $50, it's definitely worth picking up if you've yet to play this title (or you already have and just want the extras). Also at this price for Xbox (opens in new tab).

Prime Early Access Deals: Headphones

(opens in new tab) 1. Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - They're big, they're bold, they're Bose and they're back down to their lowest-ever blow-out bargain price for Prime Early Access! They boast very good noise cancellation, (just see our review (opens in new tab) on the matter) and although they're perhaps a tad light through the bass and you're losing out on Sony's LDAC codec support (you'll need to look to something like Sony's WH-1000XM5 (opens in new tab) for that) at 30% off, they're well worth considering.

(opens in new tab) 2. Sony LinkBuds S: $199.99 $128 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $72 - This Prime Early Access deal is $20 less than the previous all-time low price for these beloved earbuds. Sony's May 2022-release buds are arguably the best-fitting earbuds for smaller ears (opens in new tab) and a quick glance at our review (opens in new tab) reveals a stack of well-implemented control options too. Any downsides? They're not the most dynamically attacking earbuds out there. But for this new best-ever price, they're a very tempting proposition.

(opens in new tab) 3. Beats Fit Pro: $199.95 $159.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - Thanks to Prime Early Access, you can nab 20% off a set of Apple's Beats-branded sports earbuds that already deliver an AirPods Pro-like experience at a lower price – and with an added wingtip for security. This discount matches their lowest-ever-seen price. You'll enjoy active noise cancellation, spatial audio support and hands-free Siri on iOS, although it's worth noting that Android owners won’t get the full experience. The Beats Fit Pro are a snug-fitting, workout headphone (opens in new tab) alternative to Apple’s flagship true wireless earbuds – as we said in our review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) 4. Sony WH-1000XM5: $399.99 $348 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $52 - Sony's latest wireless over-ears only came out in May 2022 and because they're every bit as talented as the excellent WH-1000XM4 they supersede, to see them discounted at all for Prime Early Access is a welcome surprise. And what a deal it is! The XM5 are every inch a class-leading set of Sony cans – just check out our five-star review (opens in new tab) (note the phrase "still the best in the business"). As long as their non-folding design works for you, these are the noise cancelling headphones (opens in new tab) to beat.

(opens in new tab) 5. Google Pixel Buds Pro: $199 $151.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $49 - Here's another record-breaking price on a premium pair of buds, this time on the Google Pixel Buds Pro. Featuring excellent noise cancellation, 31 hours of battery life, and a useful transparency mode, the Pixel Buds Pro are the natural choice for pairing with another Google device. For our money, they aren't quite as good as the latest AirPods Pro, but they're still a great pair of buds - and much cheaper too.

Prime Early Access Deals: Health & Beauty

(opens in new tab) 1. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask: $24 $16.80 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $7 - Unless you live near a well-stocked TJMaxx, it's near impossible to find a substantial discount on what many K-Beauty aficionados consider a 'holy grail' product. Featuring nourishing ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil and vitamin C, your lips will be well-protected from the dry, bitter winter air. Currently, four flavors are on offer: berry, gummy bear, sweet candy and vanilla.

(opens in new tab) 2. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser: $99.99 $45.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $55 - Forget disposable floss: blast bits of food away with jets of pressurized water. The enhanced pressure with 10 settings includes massage mode for gum stimulation, plus a built-in timer and pacer. Nine out of ten dentists (of course) allegedly recommend it, especially at over half-off the retail price.

(opens in new tab) 3. NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle: $1,499 $899.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $600 - The biggest fitness discount we've seen is an enormous $800 off this excellent stationary bike. Complete with a 30-day iFit membership allowing you to access spin classes and virtual workouts, a la Peloton, the bike has a new quieter incline motor and 24 resistance levels.

(opens in new tab) 4. T3 Cura Luxe Hair Dryer: $295 $206.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $89 - If the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is out of reach for you, consider this model from T3, now 30% off during Prime Early Access and the lowest price we've seen for it all year. The T3 Digital IonAir technology will leave your hair sleek and smooth in less time than most other hair dryers. It features five heat settings, two speed settings, volume booster and a lock-in cool shot.

(opens in new tab) 5. NordicTrack 50 Lb iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells: $429.99 $364.65 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $65 - Ever wished your dumbbells were voice-activated? These smart alternatives to dumbbells allow you to use Alexa to select the correct weight before lifting them out of the stand. The square shape prevents unwanted rolling between sets. Although this set has hit as low as $300 in the past, it's not very often we see it budge from its $430 retail price.

Prime Early Access Deals: Home & Kitchen

(opens in new tab) 1. iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum: $349.99 $179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $170 – Amazon has knocked an almighty $170 off the normal retail price of the iRobot Roomba 671 robot vacuum as part of its Prime Early Access sale. Perfect for removing debris (including pet hair) from carpets and hard floors, this particular vacuum model is compatible with Alexa devices, and boasts a full suite of advanced sensors to independently navigate under and around furniture.

(opens in new tab) 2. Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

50% off - This is the lowest price we've seen for this entry-level Keurig in years (including on Black Friday). This compact single-serve coffee machine uses K-Cup pods, and it's just 5 inches wide, making it a great fit for space-tight kitchens. It has an average score of 4.6/5 from over 70,000 user reviews on Amazon.

(opens in new tab) 3. Instant Vortex 5.7QT Air Fryer Oven Combo: $139.99 $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 – From the makers of Instant Pot comes the Instant Vortex, a smart air fryer that boasts super fast pre-heating, one-touch functionality and easy clean-up. You'll be able to air fry, bake, roast and reheat food items using this all-in-one appliance, which Amazon has reduced to almost half price as part of its Prime Early Access sale.

(opens in new tab) 4. Instant Pot Duo Crisp 13-in-1 Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker: $229.99 $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 – Pressure cookers and air fryers are undeniably useful bits of kitchen kit, but it can be a pain to make space for both items on your counter-top. Luckily, Amazon has knocked $60 off the price of this 13-in-1 Instant Pot, which gives you the option to air fry, pressure cook, sauté, slow cook, steam, warm, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate or prove your food. Seriously, what more could you want from a kitchen appliance?

(opens in new tab) 3. Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Adventure: $79. (opens in new tab) 9 (opens in new tab) 9 $69.88 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now in stock - A $10 discount is modest, but the bigger news here is that Ring Fit Adventure is currently in stock during Prime Early Access. Enjoy an adventure whilst getting a good workout in – no wonder it's so hard to come by.

Prime Early Access Deals: Laptops

(opens in new tab) 1. Acer Chromebook 512 Laptop, 4GB RAM, 32GB: $199.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - This incredible deal gets you a 12-inch Chromebook for just $80. This is perfect for students and kids, and it may be the only laptop under $100 that's worth buying during Amazon's Early Access sales.

(opens in new tab) 2. HP Chromebook 14, 4GB RAM, 64GB: $289.99 $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - This Chromebook is great for students. While the specs aren't incredible - the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is quite low, because it runs Chrome OS, it's not that much of an issue, and will still outperform many Windows laptops at this price - especially when it comes to battery life. Outside of a brief sale over the summer, we've never seen Amazon offer this HP Chromebook for less than this.

(opens in new tab) 3. Lenovo IdeaPad 1i (2022): $449.99 $329.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $120 - It's a lower-powered machine than many of the laptops on sale right now, but if you just want to browse the web and maybe watch some Netflix, the IdeaPad 1i is perfectly sufficient. At $330, it's the lowest price we've seen it sell for at Amazon and great value for a 14-inch Windows laptop in general.

(opens in new tab) 4. HP Envy x360 8GB RAM, 512GB: $959.99 $679.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $280 - This is the cheapest the HP Envy x360 has ever been sold for on Amazon, so snap it up! This AMD Ryzen-powered 2-in-1 laptop sports a large 15.6-inch touch display with a pleasingly thin bezel and packs a great selection of physical ports to boot.

(opens in new tab) 5. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 16GB RAM, 256GB: $1,199.99 $899 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $301 - It wasn't a revolution when it arrived, but we have to admit that the Surface Laptop 4 is still one of the best multipurpose Windows laptops you can buy. With the Surface Laptop 5 on the way, you can save over $300 on an AMD Ryzen-powered model today.

Prime Early Access Deals: Phones

(opens in new tab) 1. Google Pixel 6 (256GB): $599 $479 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Looking for a bargain price on a flagship device? Amazon's latest Prime Day deal on the Pixel 6 brings this excellent device down to its lowest-ever unlocked price. Ok, so it's not the newest device in the range anymore, but a fantastic camera, chip, and overall design still means this device holds up in 2022. The Pixel 7 isn't the biggest of upgrades over this device so it's definitely worth a look if you're not bothered about the latest and greatest. As a side note, this listing is also on the expanded 256GB storage version, making it even better value. Also on sale is the Google Pixel 6a for $329 ($120 off). (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB RAM, 256GB): $1,299.99 $989.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $320 - One of our favorite phones of 2022, the Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab) is not only a powerful flagship but offers unique functionality with its S Pen stylus and a superbly versatile camera. Our biggest criticism was its high price, which this Prime Early Access deal takes a sizeable bite out of, on the 256GB model.

(opens in new tab) 3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (8GB RAM, 256GB): $1,059.99 $859.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $85 - While it doesn't rewrite the rulebook, the Z Flip 4 does all that it needs to 'for the company to hold onto its foldable crown', as we said in our Galaxy Z Flip 4 review (opens in new tab). This deal offers a small saving in the grand scheme of things but it brings the 256GB model of one of the most desirable flagship folding phones under $1,000.

(opens in new tab) 4. Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 (6GB RAM, 256GB): $399.99 $229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $170 - If the Galaxy S22 Ultra appeals but its high price doesn't, then Motorola's Moto G Stylus 2021 (opens in new tab) is the perfect remedy. As we mentioned in our review, it already felt like 'a good bargain' at launch, but now it's made better by this new Amazon all-time low price for Prime Early Access.

(opens in new tab) 5. OnePlus 10 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB): $969.99 $749.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $220 - In our OnePlus 10 Pro review (opens in new tab), we commended the phone for offering more for less than many other 'pro' branded rivals and now you get this great all-rounder at a solid price.

Prime Early Access Deals: Toys

(opens in new tab) 1. 4M Toysmith Water Rocket Kit: $21.99 $12.99 at Amazon

Save $9 - This inexpensive STEM toy is great for kids who have an interest in space and rocketry. They'll be able to build their own rocket out of a water bottle and launch it up to 30 meters (99 feet) in the air. A bicycle pump is required but not included – but you can easily put the money you save on this kit toward that, if you need it.

(opens in new tab) 2. VTech Paw Patrol Treat Time Marshall: $63.29 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $39 - A 61% discount off the retail price puts the cost of this popular toy in Black Friday territory. Kids can feed Marshall the Dog 'treats' in order to learn about letters, phonics, music, and even search & rescue. Three AA batteries are included.

(opens in new tab) 3. Squishville Mini-Squishmallows Cinema Playset: $29.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - What child doesn't love Squishmallows? This miniature playset is $20 off and an Amazon all-time low. While you may care about that, your kids won't – they'll be enamored by the soft, cuddly 2-inch Squashmallow that's included, along with a pretzel chair and a popcorn bucket (which are equally soft and cute).

(opens in new tab) 4. Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Multipack: $57.99 $31.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $26 - Whether you're introducing a new generation to the OG Power Rangers or want to collect these figures for yourself, you'll avail of the lowest price we've tracked for this Amazon-exclusive set. Each figure is 12 inches tall and comes with their respective weapon. (Sorry, there's no Green Ranger here – the White Ranger is included in his place.)

(opens in new tab) 5. Nerf N-Strike Mega Mastodon Blaster: $99.99 $62.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $38 - Be ready for the next Nerf War with the massive N-Strike Mastodon Blaster, which is at one of the lowest prices we've seen for it in months during Prime Day Early Access. It has a 24-dart rotating drum plus a shoulder strap for easier hauling.

Prime Early Access Deals: TVs

(opens in new tab) 1. LG A1 48-inch OLED 4K TV: $1,199 $646.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $553 - This is the cheapest ever OLED TV we've seen (at least, that's actually worth buying). You get the infinite contrast ratio that OLED is famed for, and excellent image processing from LG to make sure that it looks great no matter what you're watching. And the smart TV software is great too, with all your favorite services on board. This size is ideal for a bedroom, office or smaller home/apartment – if you want the most cinematic pictures possible for this price, you won't do better.

(opens in new tab) 2. Insignia 55-inch F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $449.99 $279.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $180 - Here's a great Amazon deal on a decently sized and fully-featured 4K TV that won't break the bank. This Insignia F30 features Amazon Fire TV built-in so you don't have to pair it with a streaming stick to get access to Netflix, Amazon Video, or any number of your favorite streaming services. It'll also work great with other Alexa devices, such an Echo Dot or Echo Show.

(opens in new tab) 3. Sony A80J 77-inch OLED TV: $3,499 $1,999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $1,500 - A 77-inch OLED TV for this low a price is basically unheard of – especially one with Sony's high-end picture, audio and gaming tech. The A80J delivers the incredible HDR of OLED, with Sony's Cognitive Processor XR doing a better job than anything else on the market for making SDR footage look HDR, and for upscaling from HD to 4K. The built-in sound is better than almost all TVs, and it's a "Perfect for PS5" TV, so it supports 4K 120Hz, VRR, and Sony's unique Auto HDR Tone Mapping tech for PS5. And did we mention it's 77 inches and $1,500 off?

(opens in new tab) 4. Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 43-inch 4K TV: $409 $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - Looking for a new bedroom or office TV, or just something for a smaller space? We highly rated Amazon's Omni Series TVs for their bang-for-buck in our review, and with Fire TV on board to make it fast and easy to find whatever you want to watch on all the major streaming services, this is a great simple, all-in-one TV.