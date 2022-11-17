13 best Black Friday travel deals: luggage, gear, and accessories starting at $9

Now’s the best time to start looking for Black Friday travel gadget deals. Early Black Friday deals have started rolling out the beginning of November, and while it’s air fryers, vacuum cleaners, and coffee makers that are already getting record-low prices, we’re also seeing many money-saving discounts on travel gear you need for when you leave home.

Right now, the Samsonite Freeform expandable luggage has dropped to $189.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab), saving you $80. If you want a weekender, the affordable Ozark Trail 90L Packable duffel bag is now cheap – under $25 cheap at Walmart (opens in new tab). As far as travel accessories, there's the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 that's 35% off (opens in new tab) and the new GoPro HERO11 Black accessory bundle that's gotten a $100 discount (opens in new tab).

Don't worry if you’re not seeing the luggage, weekender, and accessories you absolutely want, more will roll out during Black Friday week. We’re keeping an eye on deals to come so we’ll help you score something you like for less as soon as they’re live. However, if you’ve got travel plans soon and cannot wait, here are the best Black Friday travel deals we’ve found so far.

13 best Black Friday travel gadget and gear deals

(opens in new tab) 1. Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

While this three-piece set from COOLIFE is not seeing the biggest discount it’s ever gotten this holiday shopping season, the price drop is still significant at 37% off. And, considering its 4.6 out of 5 rating on Amazon comes from its ruggedness, smooth handling, and relatively light weight, this is an easy buy for anyone looking for a matching set for the family.

(opens in new tab) 2. Samsonite Freeform Expandable Luggage: was $269.99 now $189.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Amazon, it’s clear that people love their Samsonite. It has 360-degree wheels for easy maneuverability, a TSA-approved lock, and the kind of internal cross ribbons, dividers and pockets to easily store and organize all your items. And, though it’s hit lower prices as recently as October, it’s still a Black Friday steal at 30% the sticker price.

(opens in new tab) 3. Monos Carry-On and Check-In Luggage: Up to 40% off with code EARLYBF2022 (opens in new tab)

Whether you're looking for new carry-on or check-in luggage, or both, Monos has you covered. Its stylish offerings not only come in multiple colorways with color-coordinated gaskets but also have a well-thought out interior so you can easily stow and organize your luggage. Right now, the company is offering up to 40% off a number of its carry-on and check-in luggage. Just use code EARLYBF2022.



(opens in new tab) 4. Ozark Trail 90L Packable All-Weather Duffel Bag: was $49.95 now $24.94 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart users, who gave this a 4.6 out of 5, agree – this duffel bag is huge! The Ozark Trail Duffel Bag has an impressive 90-liter capacity along with several side and top pockets to store smaller items. And, its weather-resistant materials and zippers mean you can take it on all your adventures. While it’s already very reasonably priced, you can get it ahead of Black Friday for 50% off at Walmart.

(opens in new tab) 5. Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349.99 now $228.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If our 5-star review (opens in new tab) is anything to go by, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are the headphones to beat. They have fantastic active noise cancellation as well as multipoint pairing, and have conversational awareness, meaning they’ll automatically pause if you start talking. If you’ve been considering getting a pair, you’ll be pleased that these headphones are seeing their biggest discount ever to the tune of 35% off.

(opens in new tab) 6. JBL Live 460NC: was $129.95 now $64.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon users have given the JBL Live 460NC’s 4.6 out of 5 rating proving that you don’t need to break the bank to get great sounding headphones with solid active noise cancellation. Plus, their up to 50 hours of battery life is pretty impressive as well. This Black Friday, they’re 50% off, the lowest they’ve been since last year’s holiday shopping season.

(opens in new tab) 7. Panasonic LUMIX GX85 Mirrorless Camera: was $799.99 now $597.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Panasonic LUMIX camera and lens bundle may have seen some better deals in 2021, but this bundle is still getting a stellar 25% off. That’s a big deal when the regular sticker price is $799, especially since you’re getting both a 12-32mm and 45-150mm lens in the deal. If you’re looking for a mirrorless camera, we highly recommend considering this one as we gave it a 4 out of 5 in our review (opens in new tab), thanks to its excellent image quality, deep feature-set and accurate AF performance.

(opens in new tab) 8. GoPro HERO11 Black Accessory Bundle: was $549.99 now $449.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Not only does this GoPro bundle come with an extra battery, floating hand grip, headstrap, and carrying case, not to mention the Hero 11 itself, but it’s currently 18% off for the holidays. That’s $100 back in your pocket. As we stated in our hands-on review (opens in new tab), this newer version brings some great improvements for those who want to color-grade their videos as well as content creators for social media. It also has an improved user interface.

(opens in new tab) 9. Anker Portable Charger: was $21.99 now $18.69 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We're not surprised by this portable charger's 4.6 out of 5 rating on Amazon. Anker is typically a reliable buy and it's no different here. Not only do you get wireless Qi and USB-C charging but enough juice to recharge an iPhone twice over. While it's not at its lowest price in recent memory, this charger is 15% off. Just be sure to check the "Apply Coupon" box.

(opens in new tab) 10. Unidapt Universal Travel Adapter: was $27.99 now $18.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

While this universal adapter has reached this low price before a few times, it's never been lower so know that you're getting the best deal out there on this adapter which works anywhere in the world. It also comes with four USB and one USB-C ports to keep all your various devices charged. No wonder it has a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Amazon.

(opens in new tab) 11. Murpiso 3-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Wireless Charger: was $45.99 now $35.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Few products enjoy a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Amazon like this foldable wireless charger does. That's due to the fact that it only requires one cable and can simultaneously charge three devices wirelessly, as the name suggests. It also folds into a very portable size. Luckily, it's receiving a 22% price cut for Black Friday. So, if you've been looking for a wireless charging solution, you've found it for under $40.

(opens in new tab) 12. Perilogics Universal in Flight Airplane Phone Holder Mount: was $14.99 now $9.92 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This little stocking stuffer is not only perfect for the jet setter in your family but it's currently 34% off. With a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Amazon, it's an ideal travel companion letting you clip your smartphone on the back of seats and the sides of tables, not to mention that it has a dual 360-degree rotating joint so you can get the best viewing angle.

(opens in new tab) 13. Vera Bradley Women's Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag: was $120.00 now $78.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This duffel bag, which scores a 4.9 out of 5 on Amazon, is a stylish and lightweight option for anyone going on a long weekend trip. And, while it is available in a plethora of colorways, only the Climbing Ivy Green one is getting this 35% discount.