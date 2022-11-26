Cyber Monday MacBook deals 2022: all the best sales happening right now

While Black Friday may be over, there are plenty of deals still live over the weekend and into Cyber Monday. And just because these deals have the Cyber Monday moniker attached doesn't make them any less excellent.

For starters, we still have the best Macbook laptop, the M1 MacBook Air, on sale for $799. There's also the M2 Macbook Air for $1,049, as well as the M2 Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch for $1,149, and the MacBook Pro with either the M1 Max or M1 Pro chips starting at $1,599.

That makes these offers some of the best Cyber Monday Apple deals going right now. And make sure to keep checking back for even more deals and price cuts through Monday.

The best Cyber Monday MacBook deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

There might be a new MacBook Air model on the market this year, but the 2020 MacBook Air with M1 chip is still one of the best laptops around, and you can get 20% off this 8GB memory and 256GB SSD storage configuration right now at Best Buy.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip is one of the best laptops ever made, so finding it on sale makes it even better. You can get 10% off the entry-level configuration with 8GB memory and 256GB of SSD storage with this Amazon deal.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2: was $1,199 now $1,049 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has the latest MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price. The cheaper M1 model may be better for most, but this newer model does come with the added power of Apple's M2 chip that will chew through all computing tasks. For creative professionals, it's a laptop deal that can't be beaten today.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2: was $1,199 now $1,049 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

B&H Photo always has some great deals on MacBooks, and it has the new MacBook Air M2 an all-time low price. Being more expensive than its predecessor, getting this entry-level MacBook Air with 8GB memory and 256GB SSD for $150 less than its retail is a great bargain, especially when you consider this one is powered by the all new M2 chip.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2): was $1,299 now $1,149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This year's 13-inch MacBook Pro might be discontinued after this year if rumors are right, but this entry-level professional workstation can still hold its own against the best laptops out there thanks to its powerful M2 chip, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro): was $1,999 now $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This huge early Black Friday deal at Best Buy brings the stunning MacBook Pro 14 down to its lowest-ever price. While still a little on the pricey side, this machine is a fantastic option for creative and productivity applications thanks to its combination of a powerful M1 Pro processor, gorgeous display, and fantastic premium design.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Pro): was $2,699 now $2,199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Pro 16-inch is considered the premiere creative professional's device, and while it is still priced to match its target audience, even a professional graphic designer or sound engineer would like to save some money if they can. Fortunately, with this Best Buy deal, you can get the 16GB memory and 1TB storage model for a whopping $500 off.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro) | was $1,999 now $1,559.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip is one of the best creative workstations on the market and it has a premium price to match. Fortunately, you can save a good bit of money on this 14-inch MacBook Pro model with M1 Pro chip, 16GB memory, and 512GB storage over at Amazon for a 7% discount.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Max): was $3,499 $3,049 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to go big this holiday season on a new 16-inch MacBook Pro with the uber-powerful M1 Max chip, then definitely check out this deal at B&H Photo. In addition to the 10-core M1 Max with 32-core GPU, this model also comes with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Today's best Cyber Monday MacBook deals

Cyber Monday MacBook deals 2022: our predictions

Even though Black Friday deals often get the most attention, Cyber Monday computer deals are some of the best sales you're going to find for a few reasons.

First, Cyber Monday is the largest eCommerce day of the year and traditionally has some of the best online deals of the holiday season – sometimes even better than Black Friday itself.

Second, since it is so heavily focused on eCommerce, the expectation is that the customer is more tech-savvy, so they might be more interested in computer deals than the general public.

Finally, after the Black Friday rush, retailers will take stock of their inventories and see what stock they need to more aggressively price in order to move. If a Black Friday MacBook deal didn't find as many takers as expected, the retailers will sometimes cut the price on those products even more to increase sales.

So we definitely expect that Cyber Monday MacBook deals are going to be even better this year than 2021, which was a great year to get a MacBook.

When will Cyber Monday MacBook deals start in 2022? Cyber Monday computer deals can start soon after Black Friday ends. We expect that there will be a number of early Cyber Monday computer deals on the preceding Saturday and Sunday, but the bulk of the best deals are going to be reserved for Cyber Monday itself. Cyber Monday 2022 falls on November 28 this year, so that's the date to circle on your calendar (or set up an alert on your phone) if you want to find the best Cyber Monday computer deals.

Where are the best places to find MacBook Cyber Monday deals? Amazon tends to have the lowest prices on MacBooks. They often offer price matches against other retailers that are beating them on price, a great help for Amazon Prime subscribers who want to take advantage of the speedy next-day amazon delivery. Walmart offers good discounts matching Amazon on Apple computers, even sometimes offering a record low price before Amazon price matches. Last year, B&H Photo was very competitive offering aggressive discounts on MacBooks, but they generally don’t price match Amazon’s MacBook prices. Adorama also offered MacBooks normally with a $100 discount, but prices are better at Amazon and other retailers.

How to get the best Cyber Monday MacBook Deals on the day? Apple itself will rarely offer substantial discounts on their hardware, with MacBooks being an area they seem to be most stubborn on. Instead, you can expect to find the usual Apple gift cards or software bundles being included in the usual MacBook price over the Cyber Monday week. If you're looking for solid money off, you'd be better off checking in with the retailers. Remember that B&H (opens in new tab) went all out last year on their Cyber Monday MacBook deals so keep an eye on them. Make sure you're also keeping tabs on all the usual suspects as well: Amazon (opens in new tab), Best Buy (opens in new tab) ,and Walmart (opens in new tab).

Tips for buying a MacBook on Cyber Monday

The key to getting the best Cyber Monday MacBook deal is going to come down to a couple of factors:

1. Know what you're looking for before Cyber Monday

Retailers are going to be throwing a lot of great deals at you on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but not all of them are going to be the best deals for your need. Knowing what you need ahead of time will help you resist the wrong kinds of deals and score the Cyber Monday MacBook deal you're really looking for.

2. Look for MacBooks that suit your needs ahead of time

The best way to get the perfect Cyber Monday MacBook deal is to scout ahead and see what prices for the kind of MacBook you're looking for are doing right now. If you're seeing a lot of early MacBook deals offering less than $100 off, then you'll know that when you see the same model going for $250 off, you'll see it for the deal that it is and know that it's time to buy.

3. Add some wiggle room to your budget when researching MacBook options

If you set a maximum budget of $1,200 for your Cyber Monday MacBook purchase, look at configurations that cost about a couple hundred more than that. On Cyber Monday, MacBooks that might be out of your price range now are going to see big price cuts and could unexpectedly fall into your budget.

4. Be ready to commit to a purchase

When you spot a great deal, you might not have a lot of time to consider it (which is why you should do the considering now). Many deals are time-limited and stock this year might be less than anticipated, so there's no guarantee that you're going to get a better price later. If you can get your new MacBook for a great price – even if it's not the best possible price – you feel great about your purchase regardless.

5. Follow TechRadar on Cyber Monday for all the latest deals

We promise we're not being cheeky here. We're going all hands on deck for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to track down the best deals that our computer experts feel are genuinely worth your time and which ones you need to pass on, and we'll scour all of the retailers and bring you regular updates on the best deals we find.

3 Top Cyber Monday MacBook Deals to Watch

(Image credit: Apple)

1. Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Still one of the best laptops of 2021 CPU: Apple M1 | Graphics: Integrated 7-core /8-core GPU | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch (diagonal) 2,560 x 1,600 LED-backlit display with IPS technology | Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD Silent to use Amazing battery life No new design Fanless design could impact performance

When it comes to Cyber Monday MacBook deals, the biggest surprise last year was the Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020). It had only launched a few weeks prior to Cyber Monday, but we saw some great deals anyway, including as much as $150 off in some places.

Now, with the launch of the Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022) ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022, we definitely expect to see more of the same this year as well as even steeper price cuts this time around.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022) The most powerful 13-inch Pro on the market CPU: Apple M2 (8-core) | Graphics: Integrated 10-core GPU | RAM: 16GB Unified LPDDR5 | Screen: 13.3-inch, 2,560 x 1,600 Retina display (backlit LED, IPS, 500 nits brightness, wide color P3 gamut) | Storage: 1TB SSD M2 chip is a brilliant performer Excellent battery life Almost silent in use Can even play games No new design Still only two Thunderbolt ports 720p webcam New MacBook Air offers better value

The new M2 MacBook Pro 13-inch is now available, which means you'll want to decide whether you go for a potentially cheaper price point with the previous generation or what looks like a stark performance upgrade with Apple's own chip.

This year's MacBook Pro with the M2 chip certainly delivers on Apple's promise of a revolutionary experience. The performance sees a considerable boost from the new M1 hardware, even running legacy apps designed for previous Intel machines. Things still look pretty similar from the outside, but you're running a seriously powerful machine here, with a price that even manages to undercut other high-end ultrabooks in value.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) The best laptop in 2021 for productivity CPU: Apple M1 Pro 8-core – M1 Max 10-core | Graphics: Integrated 14-core – 32-core GPU | RAM: Up to 64GB | Screen: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display | Storage: Up to 8TB specifications Processor Apple M1 Pro RAM 16GB RAM Storage Size 512GB - 1TB Read more ▼ $1,599 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $1,599.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $1,909 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) Brilliant performance Best screen on a laptop 14-inch screen may be a bit small

The brand-new MacBook Pro 14-inch is easily the best productivity laptop you can buy in 2022. For creative professionals such as photographers, video editors and music producers, the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) is a dream to use, thanks to a choice between powerful new M1 Pro or M1 Max chips that can handle even the most intensive workloads with ease.

Not only that, but its Liquid Retina XDR display with mini-LED technology is absolutely stunning, and the best screen you can get on a laptop right now. Add in a 1080p webcam and boosted port selection, and you have a brilliant business and productivity laptop. It won't be for everyone – the price and power will be too much for most people's needs – but if you want a killer laptop to do creative work on, this is the laptop to get. For everyone else, check out the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) instead.

So why do we think this brand-new, not-even-a-month-old MacBook Pro could see a price cut this year? After retailers surprised us all last year with great Black Friday and Cyber Monday MacBook deals, we've been hoping for a repeat this year on Apple's latest offering as well. And so far, we've gotten it.