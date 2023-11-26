The Best Cyber Monday headphone deals: 60% off Sony, Bose, Beats and Apple

Want to pick up a discounted pair of headphones from top brands like Sony, Sennheiser, Beats, Apple, Bose, or JBL? We've been on the hunt for all the best Cyber Monday headphone deals we can find from retailers online and rounded them up in a handy guide.



We've already seen some of our favorite headphones hit record-low prices over the past few weeks, so there are a lot of bargains to be had this year. From the Sony WH-1000XM5 hitting a record low at Amazon to the AirPods Pro 2 being discounted to their lowest-ever price at Walmart, it's a great time to pick up a killer saving.

We've been covering all the deepest discounts we can find across the best headphones, which means we know when we spot a good deal. We'll keep this page updated throughout the Cyber Monday deals event, so make sure to check back if you want to see the latest bargains from around the web.

Best Cyber Monday headphones deals in the US

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $328 at Amazon

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 was outstanding, the XM3 before it was excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping 18% off, equalling their lowest ever seen price! They don't fold up like the XM4, but they are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy from a trusted retailer – at their lowest-seen price.

Sony WH-CH720N: was $149.99 now $98 at Amazon

These are great-sounding, comfortable, long-lasting, noise-cancelling headphones for the price – and this 35%-off saving is the cheapest they've ever been! In our review, we loved the detail and balance of the audio, and though it feels a little restrained compared to higher-end headphones, that's no problem considering the price. You won't find better quality under $100, in our experience.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169.99 at Amazon

This massive saving makes Beats' newest, July 2023 over-ears a whopping 51% cheaper than they were at launch – a return to their lowest-seen price during Amazon's Prime Day event. They're gorgeous looking, easy to use and the sound is good, (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review) so if the lack of multipoint and wearer detection doesn't bother you, this is a solid deal.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $379 at Amazon

These headphones sound just incredible, delivering Bose's best-ever detail, balance and expansiveness – and they have the strongly noise cancellation we've ever heard too. They also deliver other features, such as spatial audio, app customization, multi-point connectivity and more. They're expensive, but they're worth it – and they were only released in October, so any discount this soon is nice.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $379 now $259.95 at Amazon

Sennheiser's fourth generation wireless over-ear cans are excellent – just see our five-star review of the product to see why. Now, for a whopping $120 off, you can get excellent active noise-cancellation, a suite of impressive features plus admirable sound and call quality. They’re also light and comfortable – and the 60-hour battery is just another way in which they're unbeatable at the level. At this 32% off price, they're exceptionally tempting – although they've very briefly dropped to $245 in September on Amazon so, you never know…

JBL Tune 660NC: was $99 now $49.95 at Amazon

Looking for cheap but decent-quality active noise cancellation? These on-ear headphones can help you out. This is the joint-cheapest they've ever been. We wouldn't be surprised to see another $10-$15 come off over Cyber Monday because they've now been replaced by a newer version, but equally we wouldn't look this deal gift horse in the mouth.

JBL Tune 760NC: was $129 now $64.95 at Amazon

The bigger sibling of the 660NC above, these offer more comfortable over-ear fit, which also helps to improve their active noise cancellation powers, and sound quality. This half-price deal matches the cheapest these headphones have ever been, and they're definitely incredible value at under $65.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Walmart

This $80-off price cut at Walmart sees Apple's newest and Pro-suffixed AirPods drop to $20 cheaper than we've ever seen them. Take note: the case is the slightly older Lightning connector variant, rather than the updated USB-C version. But if that doesn't bother you (and they're identical in almost every other way), this is the deal to get for Apple users. AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C: was $249.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy

Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $89.99 at Best Buy

Five-star earbuds for under $90? You better believe it. We absolutely loved the audio quality of these comfortable, lightweight buds, and were impressed by the features and app control. This is the cheapest we've seen these buds, and we'd be surprised if they go any cheaper on Cyber Monday (but nothing's impossible).

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $279 now $199 at Amazon

If you want the best noise-blocking power you can get for the price, these deliver it. They also sound superb, and have a ton of useful smart features. But the headline is the noise cancellation, and you can't get better for under $200. Actually, you basically can't get better, period. Oh, and this is the cheapest they've ever been – we'd be surprised if they go any lower.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon.com

The Beats Studio Buds are the best Beats earbuds you can buy, and Amazon now has the earbuds down to $99.95 – just $10 more than the record-low price. You're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and decent audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2 (which are regularly priced at $234), this deal is a great alternative for premium earbuds under $100.

Best Cyber Monday headphones deals in the UK

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350 now £197.99 at Amazon

This is their lowest price yet – which dropped on November 16! Let's face it, out of all the new headphones available today, these are an excellent set of wireless cans – and although the newer XM5s sound just that tiny bit better, it's a closely run race. These hugely popular over-ear headphones are sonically gifted, boast excellent ANC and, unlike their younger siblings, fold up for easier transportation in their included travel case…

Sony WH-CH520: was £60 now £34 at Amazon

This massive 42% saving on their February 2023 launch price is a the biggest discount yet on what we called "some of the best cheap headphones you can buy" – see our glowing Sony WH-CH520 review for clarification. They've briefly dipped to just under £40 before today, in August, but this knocks that price clean out of the park, doesn't it?

Bose QuietComfort 45 SE: was £249 now £189 at John Lewis

These headphones are essentially identical to the regular Bose QuietComfort 45, but they come with a soft case instead of a hard case. That makes them damn good headphones, especially for this price, though this 'SE' version has been £10 cheaper in the past, so you may want to consider waiting. (The cheapest that the regular QC45 headphones have fallen to is £189.)

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £380 now £279 at Amazon

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 was outstanding, the XM3 before it was excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping £100 off, aka a return to their lowest ever seen price! (Clarity? Of course. Get them if you want some of the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy from a trusted retailer.

JBL Tune 770NC: was £119 now £79.99 at Currys

We were very impressed by these headphones in our review, where we praised the noise cancellation, lightweight build and battery life. With 30% off, they're even better value – and are surely the best way of stopping outside noise at this price. This is the first time these have ever been discounted, and we'd be surprised if they get any cheaper.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was £449 now £399 at Amazon

These headphones offer simply fantastic sound, cramming in more detail, dynamic range and energy than we've ever heard from Bose, along with the company's best-ever noise cancellation. They're high-priced, but they feel and sound premium, and come with great extra features, including spatial audio. They only came out in October, so while this isn't a huge discount, any price cut is good!

Beats Studio Pro: was £349.99 now £279 at Amazon

This isn't as good as a saving as what's on offer in the US, but a 20% discount is much better than nothing, and it brings the price down to the lowest its been since launch. As with all Beats headphones, they look beautiful, and come with great smart features for both Apple devices and Android. In our review, we praised their sound quality and ease of use when it came to features like personalized spatial audio.

Focal Bathys: was £699 now £599 at Peter Tyson

These might just be the most beautiful headphones we've ever seen – note the glowing backlit flame on each ear cup – and not only do they offer active noise cancellation (in both ‘silent’ and ‘soft’ modes) which you can adjust to your taste via the in-app EQ settings, they also include a 24-bit USB-C DAC mode, so no standalone option required to get better sound from your laptop or iPhone 15, say. Battery life is 30 hours and you're getting Focal's patented driver tech plus Bluetooth 5.1 with both aptX and aptX Adaptive support. They very briefly dropped to £549 once before, but that was a serious flash in the pan. Our advice? It's a serious saving on seriously good headphones.

Edifier Stax Spirit S3: was £329.99 now £263.99 at Amazon

These comfortable, portable and effortlessly chic wireless planar magnetic headphones with aptX Adaptive, aptX HD and regular aptX are in the Amazon sale, from November 17 - 27. Edifier's latest proprietary planar magnetic technology, using 89mm x 70mm planar magnetic driver units, offers a frequency response of 20Hz~40KHz and some of the most accurate, crisp, meaningful sound reproduction of any of the best wireless headphones at the price. They've briefly dipped to £1.31 cheaper… we know, it's still an amazing deal on Award-winning headphones.

Sony WF-C700N earbuds: was £99 now £74.99 at Amazon

Simply the best cheaper noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy – that's what I said in my five-star review of these April 2023-release earbuds. And I stick by it too. They're lovely and small, they're comfortable, and although you don't get on-ear volume control or Sony's higher-res LDAC support, they've never seen a discount like this before – which is a whopping 24% off the asking price. They briefly dropped to £75.99 for Prime Day earlier in the year, so this deal means an extra pound stays in your pocket. Tidy.

JLab Go Air Pop: was £24.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

Before we get carried away, the JLab Go Air Pop are not the last word in sonic brilliance. But they also aren't half bad – in fact they're alarmingly good for their lowly asking fee. If this is truly where your budget maxes out, you'll get reliable Bluetooth connectivity, killer battery life, comfortable and light earpieces and solid music on the go. It would be churlish to expect more – and this deal (which applies to various colorways) is a whole £2 cheaper than we've ever seen them.

Sony WF-1000XM5: was £259 now £219 at Amazon

Sony's latest flagship buds only launched recently, and now they're at their lowest-ever price in this deal. They offer great sound quality, solid active noise cancellation, and great customization and app control, all in a new smaller and lighter design compared to Sony's previous premium buds. You can read our full review here.

