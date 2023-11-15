Vodafone Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

Are phones bought from Vodafone locked? The majority of phones from Vodafone are already unlocked. This includes major brands like Apple products and Samsung phones. In these cases, you can easily insert a SIM from another network without any problems. In rare cases, some phones can be locked to Vodafone. In this case, you can get your device unlocked within 72 hours by submitting an unlock code request to Vodafone.

How does Vodafone deliver? All device orders are delivered via DPD. If you place your order before 10pm, you'll receive the phone via next working day delivery. For SIM-only orders, the SIM card is delivered through Royal Mail 1st class post. It isn't a tracked service but orders should arrive between three and five business days after you place it.

Can I buy from a Vodafone store? Yes, you can head to any Vodafone store and buy your new phone or device in-person. The online Vodafone store has different offers so you may fare better buying online, but it's worth seeing what's around in person. Additionally, you can choose to order online and collect from your nearest store. By doing so, you can then ask the in-store experts to transfer your content to your new phone and set up your device if you need assistance.

How do I contact Vodafone? It's possible to use Vodafone's chat bot service to discuss any queries you may have about your account or an order. Because it's a bot, it's available 24/7 and can forward you to a person if you need additional assistance. If you'd prefer to talk to someone over the phone, you can do so by calling 191 from your Vodafone mobile. Alternatively, you can call 0333 304 0191 from a landline or other mobile phone. If you're calling abroad, you can call 0044 7836 191 191 from your Vodafone mobile. In all cases, the lines are open seven days a week between 8am and 8pm. If you need to report a lost or stolen phone, the line is open 24/7.

Hints and Tips

Trade in with Vodafone: Vodafone offers its own trade-in tool with an instant guaranteed quote. It's possible to be paid either via bank transfer, a saving on your Airtime plan, or as credit so you can use it on future purchases. If you have an old phone you're planning on replacing, it can work out as a quick and convenient way to save.

Use the buy-back price guarantee: With select models, you can order it now and then receive a guaranteed price for it when you upgrade the following year. It's only on the latest models such as the iPhone 15 and requires you to be planning on upgrading in 12 months' time but if you like to always have the latest devices, it's a good way of racking up some easy savings. If you change your mind and trade in at a later date, you'll still get a £50 bonus for doing so.

Buy a refurbished phone: Vodafone takes trade-ins which means it also sells refurbished phones. In all cases, you get a lifetime warranty along with Vodafone's battery refresh service which means you can receive battery health checks and replacements for up to three years if you have a problem. They're much cheaper than buying new, better for the environment, and you still have peace of mind. Each Vodafone refurbished phone has been fully tested with a 32-point health check and there's a 14-day return policy if you're not entirely happy.

Sign up for Vodafone broadband: If you're looking for a new broadband provider as well as a new phone contract, move both across to Vodafone to save on a bundle deal. Vodafone thinks you can save up to £380 a year by doing so but obviously, this will vary depending on your original plans. You can also add as many SIMs as you like, saving up to 30% off each of them. For a family plan, it can work out as a good way to save.

Go SIM-only: If you don't need a new phone, going for a SIM-only plan can save you a lot of money. SIM-only plans cost less as you're not paying anything extra to cover the phone cost. If your phone is fairly new or you simply don't see the need to replace it, it's an easy way to save. Some SIM-only deals can be signed up for on a rolling basis so you can always change your mind after 30 days if you'd rather sign up for a phone plan.