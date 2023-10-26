Norton Coupon Codes for October 2023

FAQs

How can I contact Norton's customer service? Norton has an online Help Centre for customers to use when they need to get in contact with customer service. If you have issues with your subscription or you need to cancel it, this is where you can go to get in touch directly with Norton.

Does Norton offer regular discounts? Norton will regularly offer discounts as an introductory offer for new customers across all its plans. This offer typically involves a reduced subscription cost for the first year of the service, with it returning to its regular cost if you choose to continue with your plan after the first 12 months is up.

How much does Norton cost per year? This will depend on your plan, but regular prices range between AU$75.99 per year for Norton AntiVirus Plus for protection on one PC, Mac, tablet or phone to AU$194.99 per year for Norton 360 premium up to five different devices. New customers will typically receive a discount during their first year regardless of which plan they pick.

Are there free trials for Norton? Norton offers a 7-day free trial for its entire security suite offerings. After those 7 days, you'll be charged the introductory cost for the first year of your chosen suite, and the regular price for any years beyond that, should you choose to remain subscribed.

What is included in a Norton subscritpion? This will depend on your subscription. The cheapest plan, Norton Antivirus Plus, offers protection for one device along with a password manager, additional firewall for PC or Mac, and 2GB of PC cloud storage for backups. The most expensive plan, Norton 360 Premium, has all the features of the cheapest plan, with support for up to five different devices plus use of a secure VPN, parental controls and dark web monitoring as well. All plans have access to 24/7 customer service support.

Does Norton offer refunds? Norton has a 60-day money back guarantee for annual subscriptions. If you cancel your subscription and request a refund within the first 60 days, you are eligible for a full refund for the service. Monthly subscriptions are eligible for a refund if requested within 14-days of purchase.

Hints and tips

Check for back to school sales: While Norton regularly offers an introductory offer all year round, you can sometimes find the best antivirus deals during sales events such as during the Back to School sales in January.

Watch for deals from other retailers: Retailers like JB Hi-Fi, JW Computers and Bing Lee all sell subscriptions to Norton, and will occasionally offer extra discounts exclusive to the respective retailer. Additionally, you might be able to score a discount on a Norton subscription when buying a new laptop or PC as some retailers will bundle it in as part of the overall purchase.

Take advantage of the 7-day free trial: The 7-day free trial will give you an extra week on top of your first year subscription, so you'll end up getting a full 53 weeks at a discount. It can be a little hard to find if you're already on the plans page, but if you got to the main Norton website, you can click the trial button at the top of the page to get a code for the free trial.