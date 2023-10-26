Bitdefender Coupon Codes for October 2023

FAQs

How can I contact Bitdefender? Bitdefender has a support page with a range of answers to help troubleshoot any issues. If you'd prefer to call, there's two numbers in Australia with 24-hour service: 1300 954 574 or 0280 148 283. Alternatively, you can access live chat through the Bitfender website's support centre, or email Bitdefender directly.

Are there any discounts for Bitdefender? Bitdefender will regularly discount the first year of a plan for new subscriptions, and also offers discounts for customers renewing their plans as well.

What's included in a Bitdefender subscription? Depending on your plan, you can get protection for 3 or 5 devices across Windows, MacOS, Android and iOS. Bitdefender's Antivirus Plus is the basic plan, with standard protection for 3 Windows PCs against malware, web attacks and ransomware, whereas the Total Security plan covers 5 devices with additional parental controls and multi-platform support. You can also add VPN Premium as an additional cost to your chosen subscription.

Does Bitdefender offer a free trial? Bitdefender offers a 30-day free trial for a range of its antivirus solutions. All you have to do is download the software and install it on your device. After the 30-days is up, you'll need to subscribe to one of Bitdefender's plans to continuing using the software.

Does a Bitdefender plan come with a VPN? You can add VPN Premium to any plan for an additional cost, and it typically has a discount for the first year of your subscription.

Can I get a refund for my Bitdefender subscription? Bitdefender will refund any cancelled plans so long as you email refunds@bitdefender.com within 30 days of your purchase or automatic renewal date.

Hints and tips

Shop during back to school sales: January is the time when the best antivirus deals are offered, and that's because it's back to school season. While you can find a saving on Bitdefender throughout the whole year, the biggest savings tend to be right as school's returning.

Take advantage of the 30-day free trial: Before locking into a plan, test out the 30-day free trial of the Bitdefender antivirus software you're interested in. This will give you a test run before parting with any cash, and give you access to the service as if you were already on a subscription.

Look for renewal discounts and benefits: Bitdefender will sometimes offer returning customers discounts and extra bonuses when renewing or upgrading their subscription. The Bitdefender renewal page has all the details, with up to 60% off plans and even access to premium services such as a VPN and password manager for current customers who chose to upgrade.