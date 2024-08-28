Dell's all-new XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy, and it's down to a record-low price for Labor Day

If you love to own the latest tech without paying a fortune, you’ll appreciate this offer on one of the brand-new Snapdragon-powered laptops from Dell. Today, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 for $999.99 (was $1,299.99) which is a $300 saving and a record-low price for a device that’s only just launched.

The laptop is a solid all-rounder and is currently rated by TechRadar's expert reviews as the best laptop for anyone looking for a Windows 11 device. The Dell XPS 13 is simply great for multitasking thanks to its Snapdragon X Elite processor, that's built to fully utilize useful AI features such as Copilot, Cocreator, and Live Captions.

The particular specification of this model includes 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD for speedy multitasking, load times and lots of storage. It looks good, too, so it’s the laptop you can take with you to class or work while still feeling good about your purchase.

And you're not left out if you're shopping from the UK as there's a new Dell XPS 13 on sale for £1,228.99 (was £1,398.99). It's a pricier and more high-end model, but the best deal we've spotted so far on the latest Snapdragon-powered laptop from Dell.

Today's best Dell XPS deal

The Dell XPS 13 is slim, good-looking and powerful. Its Snapdragon X Elite is potent when it comes to multitasking while it has all the essentials like 512GB of SSD storage and a 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with an adaptive refresh rate so that using it always looks smooth. The keyboard lacks a full numeric pad which is a common Dell ‘feature’ but other than that, it’s a highly respectable laptop for pretty much everything you want to throw at it.

In the UK? This is a great first discount on one of the brand-new Dell XPS 13 models. As a Copilot Plus PC, it comes with one of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processors that boast fantastic all-around performance and exceptional battery life of around 17 hours. These are things we called out as the main positives in our Dell XPS 13 review, alongside the gorgeous 13.4-inch display and sleek overall design. It's a high-end premium device – especially with that massive 32GB of RAM – for users who need speed, performance, and responsiveness for coding, multitasking, and creative tasks.

This Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops for students if you have the funds to spend a little more and need a more powerful machine for advanced work and some creative tasks. It's built to last, boasting a fantastic battery life of up to 27 hours when streaming video, while there’s support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to improve picture and audio quality. It’s as fun to use when relaxing as it is satisfying to use while working.

It’s comfy, too, with a haptic touchpad for precise feedback, a comfortable keyboard, and some useful touch function keys too. In everyday use, it’s those things that add up fast to give you that touch of quality and convenience.

