Thinking about cancelling your NOW broadband contract? Or looking to move to a different provider that's faster or more reliable? Either way you'll probably have questions surrounding how long it will take to cancel, how complex the process is, and what it involves.

Well, the good news is that regardless of whether you're under contract or you've reached the end of your minimum term, leaving NOW broadband is simple. Be aware though, if you're still in contract, cancelling your NOW broadband package could be more costly than you think.

To help you get the correct resolution for your needs, we've put together this guide on how to cancel NOW broadband. Read on to find out how you can cancel your current agreement, how much it might cost, and how to find a better deal online.

Before you cancel NOW broadband

What to consider before cancelling NOW broadband

Check your current contract status

Before you cancel your deal with NOW, it's important to check the status of your current contract. If you're still under contract with the company, you'll need to pay a fee to switch providers. By contrast, if you're out of contract, you'll be able to leave for free.

Find out how much switching will cost you

By checking your current contract, you'll be able to see how much (if anything) cancelling your current NOW broadband deal will cost. As soon as you know how much it will cost you to switch (if anything), you can start to look for a new broadband deal.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Research broadband options in your area

By taking this step, you'll be able to see how much money you could save by switching providers. If you're currently out of contract, this could be hundreds of pounds! It's also worthwhile doing your research as if you are cancelling your NOW broadband due to limited options of service, you might not have many other options available.

You can find out what fibre options through the Openreach network are available using the Openreach 'Fibre Availability Tool', or if you are looking at providers not using Openreach infrastructure, you can discover your options by putting your postcode into their website.

(Image credit: CASEZY)

How to cancel NOW broadband

How to cancel NOW broadband

You can cancel your NOW broadband package in several ways. Depending on your circumstances, it is more than likely you will be able to cancel your NOW broadband contract through one of its preferred methods, these are:

You can call NOW broadband on 03300 412473 . Lines are open 8 am - 8 pm, seven days a week. If you don’t have a NOW calls landline or a call package on your mobile plan, charges may apply.

. Lines are open 8 am - 8 pm, seven days a week. If you don’t have a NOW calls landline or a call package on your mobile plan, charges may apply. Alternatively, you can email to cancel your NOW broadband package by contacting updatemyaccount@nowtv.com. You will need to provide some details about your account and NOW broadband may call you back to confirm some of these details.



Contacting NOW broadband via these methods is also advisable if:

You are facing financial difficulty

You are facing critical illness

You are moving home

How to cancel NOW broadband due to a bereavement

If you need to contact NOW to cancel a NOW broadband account due to a bereavement, you can call their dedicated bereavement team on 03303 323 031. You'll need to have the name, email address, address and postcode of the account holder to hand to ensure a smooth process of cancellation or transfer.

(Image credit: RoyalFive)

Cancel your NOW broadband: frequently asked questions

I'm switching providers, do I need to tell NOW? If you're switching to Virgin Media’s cable service or to a Full Fibre broadband connection with a different provider, then you'll need to tell NOW Broadband about the switch. You'll also need to let NOW Broadband know that you're leaving if the company has previously informed you that you're able to leave your current contract without paying any charges. You can either inform NOW of your decision before or after you've placed an order with a new provider. If you're switching to another provider except Virgin Media or if your new contract won't be a Full Fibre product, then there's no need to contact NOW broadband. You simply need to place your order with your new provider.

I'm cancelling NOW broadband but not switching, do I need to tell NOW? If you'd like to cancel your NOW broadband contract and you're not switching providers, then you'll need to notify NOW about this. The company will then take the necessary steps to cancel all of your services.

Can I cancel NOW broadband before it goes live? Yes. You just need to provide as much notice as possible. This way, NOW can ensure that your line doesn't get switched over. As a result, if you'd like to cancel before your connection is up-and-running, you should get in touch with NOW by phone before 3pm on the day before your broadband is due to go live or an engineer visit is scheduled to install your line.

Will I need to pay early cancellation fees if I cancel my NOW broadband contract? Yes, if you're cancelling before the end of your minimum term. During the cancellation process, NOW will contact you to inform you whether a charge is due, as well as how much you owe. An early termination charge only applies if you cancel your contract before your minimum commitment has finished, for reasons other than those permitted under your contract. If you end your membership after the minimum commitment period has elapsed, no early termination charge will be applied. Added to this, if you chose the ‘no contract’ option and paid a one-off fee when you signed up, you won’t have to pay an early termination charge.

How much will I need to pay to leave my NOW broadband deal early? Your early termination charges will be based on the minimum number of days remaining on your contract, as well as the days you've already been billed for. If you have any subscription offers, your early termination charge will be calculated based on your discount price. Helpfully, on the NOW website, the company shows how much you'll be charged for each month that remains on your contract (assuming your contract ends on or after 04/07/2023): - Super Fibre - £18.32 - Fab Fibre - £16.69 - Brilliant Broadband - £16.57 Your final early termination charge will be rounded up to the nearest 25p.

How are NOW broadband's early termination charges calculated? To calculate your early repayment charge, NOW will take the monthly charge for your membership plan and then deduct: - The business costs the company saves by no longer providing you with the service - A discount for accelerated receipt The monthly charge minus these deductions is your monthly early termination charge (ETC) rate, which is shown above. However, it's important to remember that if you have a discount on your subscription, then this will be deducted from the ETC rate. The company will then multiply your revised figure by the remaining days and months of your minimum term to work out your final early termination charge. For example, let's say that you have a Super Fibre Membership for £38.50 a month, with two months remaining on your contract and a £5 discount. NOW will deduct business costs and accelerated receipt discount, leaving £18.32. The company will then deduct the £5 discount, giving a £13.32 monthly ETC rate. Finally, this will be multiplied by two (the remaining months) and this figure will be rounded up to the nearest 25p. This leaves a final total of £26.75.

Why do I need to call NOW if I'm moving to Virgin Media or a Full Fibre connection? You need to contact NOW Broadband in these circumstances because the company needs to ensure your details are correct before they start work on your cancellation. When you contact NOW, the company will explain the cancellation process and help ensure that you avoid any unnecessary gaps in your broadband service.

I've changed my mind about cancelling, what can I do? If you're still within your cancellation period and you've changed your mind about leaving NOW Broadband, then you can get in touch with NOW by phone at 03300 412473. The company will then update your account and ensure that your membership will continue.

How do I cancel my NOW TV membership? The good news is that you can cancel or change your TV membership at any time. Just go to NOW Membership (you might need to enter your username and password first), and select 'cancel' next to the membership type you don't want any more.

Finding a new broadband provider

How to find a new broadband provider

As well as using our guide to the best broadband deals , we can also help you find a new broadband provider if you’re looking to cancel your NOW broadband with our widget below.

To use it, you just enter your postcode and we’ll be able to bring up all the latest and best broadband deals you’ll be able to get in your location.

Loading...