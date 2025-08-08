Get ready for NBN speed boosts with a major discount on our favourite mesh Wi-Fi system
The Google Nest WiFi Pro is a perfect mesh system for fast NBN speeds – and the three-pack is just AU$325.84
As you’ve probably heard, the NBN is getting a major speed upgrade come September, with the NBN 100 plan being boosted to 500Mbps speeds for those with FTTP and HFC connections. Not to mention, even faster speeds being introduced, such as NBN 750 and NBN 2000, plus improvements to minimum speeds for NBN 1000.
It’s a brilliant time for Australian internet – but you need to be prepared with a capable router. Enter the Google Nest WiFi Pro, our pick for the best mesh Wi-Fi system in Australia , which is currently 53% off.
The Google Nest WiFi Pro strikes a nice balance between solid features and a fairly decent price, with Wi-Fi 6E compatibility making it perfect for handling both upcoming NBN speed increases and future improvements to the network. With this discount dropping the price to cheaper than Prime Day (OK, OK, by one whole cent), it’s pretty hard to ignore.
We rate the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro quite highly on our list of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems in Australia, with nothing but praise for its great performance, broad Wi-Fi coverage, easy user setup and fairly inoffensive looks.
Not keen on the 3-pack? You can buy a single device for AU$177 (down from AU$349, saving AU$172).
It’s tough to talk about routers without getting into the nitty gritty, but I’ll make it as easy to understand as I can.
The Google Nest WiFi Pro offers simultaneous tri-band networking over the 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz frequencies, with dual gigabit Ethernet ports in each node making it perfect for most NBN tiers (but not quite good enough to get the best speed from NBN 2000 plans).
The router is capable of up to 5,400Mbps of throughput, so in real-world use it’s perfect for supporting sub-1000Mbps speeds across a wireless network, though you’ll want to ensure the mesh nodes are placed evenly around your home to get the best possible experience.
It’s a brilliant mesh system if you, like us here at TechRadar, have a constant need for speed and crave the best home Wi-Fi possible. Sure, maybe it’s a little overkill for NBN 50 plans, or for a small home that doesn't have any dead zones, but it’s worth considering as a peace-of-mind solution to internet speed woes.
While you’re shopping for a new mesh system, you might also be interested in getting an early upgrade to those upcoming faster NBN speeds, with some internet providers offering 500Mbps a lot earlier than the September upgrade date.
Exetel hit the ground running with its shift toward a single plan, offering 500Mbps for AU$80p/m – a great deal if ever we’ve seen one – but a handful of other providers have also jumped onboard with early speed bumps:
- Exetel: 500Mbps for AU$80p/m
- Tangerine: 700Mbps (until September 14) for AU$68.90p/m (first 6 months, then AU$88.90p/m)
- Spintel: 500Mbps for AU$74p/m (first 6 months, then AU$84.95p/m)
Zac has been in the tech writing game for six years, having previously written for Gizmodo Australia, Canstar Blue, and The Daily Mail Australia (with articles on Nine, Junkee, Kotaku Australia and Lifehacker Australia). He’s a huge nerd with a deep passion for technology. While his main focus at TechRadar Australia is phones, monitors and peripherals, he also has a deep interest in the growing Australian EV landscape. Outside of Techradar, Zac’s a Headspace (a youth mental health organization) volunteer and an avid gamer.
