Get ready for NBN speed boosts with a major discount on our favourite mesh Wi-Fi system

As you’ve probably heard, the NBN is getting a major speed upgrade come September, with the NBN 100 plan being boosted to 500Mbps speeds for those with FTTP and HFC connections. Not to mention, even faster speeds being introduced, such as NBN 750 and NBN 2000, plus improvements to minimum speeds for NBN 1000.

It’s a brilliant time for Australian internet – but you need to be prepared with a capable router. Enter the Google Nest WiFi Pro, our pick for the best mesh Wi-Fi system in Australia , which is currently 53% off.

The Google Nest WiFi Pro strikes a nice balance between solid features and a fairly decent price, with Wi-Fi 6E compatibility making it perfect for handling both upcoming NBN speed increases and future improvements to the network. With this discount dropping the price to cheaper than Prime Day (OK, OK, by one whole cent), it’s pretty hard to ignore.

It’s tough to talk about routers without getting into the nitty gritty, but I’ll make it as easy to understand as I can.

The Google Nest WiFi Pro offers simultaneous tri-band networking over the 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz frequencies, with dual gigabit Ethernet ports in each node making it perfect for most NBN tiers (but not quite good enough to get the best speed from NBN 2000 plans).

The router is capable of up to 5,400Mbps of throughput, so in real-world use it’s perfect for supporting sub-1000Mbps speeds across a wireless network, though you’ll want to ensure the mesh nodes are placed evenly around your home to get the best possible experience.

It’s a brilliant mesh system if you, like us here at TechRadar, have a constant need for speed and crave the best home Wi-Fi possible. Sure, maybe it’s a little overkill for NBN 50 plans, or for a small home that doesn't have any dead zones, but it’s worth considering as a peace-of-mind solution to internet speed woes.

While you’re shopping for a new mesh system, you might also be interested in getting an early upgrade to those upcoming faster NBN speeds, with some internet providers offering 500Mbps a lot earlier than the September upgrade date.

Exetel hit the ground running with its shift toward a single plan, offering 500Mbps for AU$80p/m – a great deal if ever we’ve seen one – but a handful of other providers have also jumped onboard with early speed bumps: