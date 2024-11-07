NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, November 7 (game #249)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #249) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Extremely online

NYT Strands today (game #249) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TWEE

TOLL

LIMP

STOP

MISO

MILK

NYT Strands today (game #249) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • It's all about me (or you)

NYT Strands today (game #249) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: top, 3rd column Last: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #249) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #249, are…

TWEET

POST

SHARE

LIKE

FOLLOW

COMMENT

REPORT

SPANGRAM: SOCIALMEDIA

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

There are days when Strands is simply too easy, and today is one of them. The theme of SOCIALMEDIA was obvious as soon as I saw TWEET lurking in the top left corner of the board, particularly given the clue of 'Extremely online', and after that it was merely a matter of my tracking down other related words. It helped that the spangram was itself the words SOCIALMEDIA, so there wasn't even any ambiguity there. I was done and dusted within about two minutes, which is fine – but I'd welcome a slightly tougher challenge tomorrow.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, 6 November, game #248)

GUITAR

VIOLIN

BANJO

MANDOLIN

UKULELE

SITAR

HARP

SPANGRAM: STRINGY